China Starts Construction Of $22B Expansion Of Transmission Line Network

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 88.54 -2.12 -2.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.40 -3.38 -3.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.60 -2.80 -2.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 8.122 -0.144 -1.74%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.794 -0.119 -4.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 90.26 -3.76 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.794 -0.119 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 36 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 36 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 36 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 248 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 36 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 36 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.15 -3.21 -4.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 76.56 -3.76 -4.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.81 -3.76 -3.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 91.06 -3.76 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 88.96 -3.76 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 88.21 -3.76 -4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 91.76 -3.76 -3.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 86.41 -3.76 -4.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -4.00 -4.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 104.3 +0.33 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 -3.75 -4.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 8 hours "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Green Hydrogen Can Help Latin America’s Energy Transition

Investment in green hydrogen is…

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

The global economy could soon…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Starts Construction Of $22B Expansion Of Transmission Line Network

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 04, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT

China’s largest utility will soon begin the construction of some $22 billion of new long-distance, ultra-high-voltage transmission lines to connect more wind and solar installations to the grid.

State Grid Co., according to a Bloomberg report, supplies power to more than 1 billion people and is the biggest builder of ultra-high-voltage transmission lines in the world.

China plans to build a total of 1,200 GW in wind and solar capacity by 2030 to meet its emission reduction targets. In line with these plans, the country is expanding its grid with transmission lines to carry the low-carbon energy from the unpopulated areas where wind and solar farms are built to its megacities.

According to some estimates cited by Bloomberg last year, this grid expansion undertaking will take 30 years and cost around $300 billion. Currently, China has 30 ultra-high-voltage transmission lines in operation and is one of only two countries to have them. The other is Brazil, with two UHV lines, both built by a Chinese company.

China is the biggest investor in renewable energy in the world as well as the biggest emitter. In the first half of the year, China once again led in terms of investments, spending $98 billion on wind, solar, and other low-carbon energy sources.

This was as much as 128 percent higher than investments in the first half of 2021 and far ahead of the second-biggest renewable spender, the U.S., which only invested $12 billion in the first half of the year.

“Policy makers are increasingly recognizing that renewable energy is the key to unlocking energy security goals and reducing dependence on volatile energy commodities,” BloombergNEF’s head of analysis Albert Cheung said, as quoted by MarketWatch this week.

“Despite the headwinds presented by ongoing cost inflation and supply chain challenges, demand for clean energy sources has never been higher, and we expect that the global energy crisis will continue to act as an accelerant for the clean energy transition,” he added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

WTI Oil Dips Below $90 For The First Time Since Ukraine War Began

Next Post

Glencore Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback As Profits Soar

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Why Oil Prices Crashed By 10% Today

Why Oil Prices Crashed By 10% Today


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

Debunking The Key Misconceptions About Oil And Gas Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com