China's July Gasoline Exports Surge 56.1 Percent

China exported about 1.56million mt of gasoline in July 2019, a surge of about 559,900 mt or 56.1% from June, according to data from the country’s General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The jump was ascribed to stronger gasoline demand from the international market in the month.

The country exported gasoline to four more countries in July than in June-Malaysia, Oman, Ecuador and the Philippines. Malaysia took the second place with 195,490 mt of gasoline imports from China, while Singapore held on to the first place with 632,500 mt or 40.6% of China’s exports in the month.

By customs, Dalian in northeast China topped with 601,590 mt or 38.6% of the total, followed closely by Xiamen with 218,400 mt or 14.0%.

On a year-on-year comparison, July exports soared by about 74.6%, the GAC data indicates. State-owned oil majors seemed to be making more efforts to increase gasoline exports as from July, after large drops in their exports in the first half of 2019 and the domestic market became more glutted.

Gasoline exports in January-July amounted to about 8.34 million mt, a modest rise of 0.27% from the same period in 2018, the GAC data says. Exports in the first six months had dropped by 8.66%.

By JLC International

