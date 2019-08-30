China's July Gasoline Exports Surge 56.1 Percent

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.95 -1.76 -3.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.93 -1.56 -2.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.287 -0.009 -0.39%
Mars US 18 hours 57.41 +1.23 +2.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.24 +0.08 +0.13%
Urals 2 days 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.21 +2.22 +3.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.05 +0.32 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.287 -0.009 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.37 +0.46 +0.78%
Murban 2 days 61.17 +0.14 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.76 +1.89 +3.64%
Basra Light 2 days 63.24 +1.13 +1.82%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.46 +2.08 +3.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.21 +2.22 +3.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.21 +2.22 +3.76%
Girassol 2 days 62.59 +2.21 +3.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.24 +0.08 +0.13%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.65 -1.59 -3.68%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.71 +0.93 +2.12%
Canadian Condensate 10 days 50.71 +0.93 +1.87%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.11 +0.93 +1.66%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.81 +0.93 +1.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.21 +0.93 +1.81%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.71 +0.93 +1.61%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.71 +0.93 +1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.73 +1.57 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.66 +0.93 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.61 +0.93 +1.73%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.61 +0.93 +1.73%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.84 +0.68 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 43 mins Brexit Seems To Be Assured
  • 57 mins It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 49 mins EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 23 hours Iran in the world market
  • 34 mins Iranian Tanker Makes Drastic Course Reversal As It Entered Turkish Waters
  • 1 day Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 23 hours We interrupt the political wrangling to bring you this important oil industry message
  • 1 day Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 5 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 14 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 2 days Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 1 day U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas

Breaking News:

U.S. Refineries Brace For Hurricane Dorian

Will Europe Ever Shake Its Dependence On Russian Energy?

Will Europe Ever Shake Its Dependence On Russian Energy?

Europe has long pushed to…

New Trade War Escalation Sends Shockwaves Through Oil Markets

New Trade War Escalation Sends Shockwaves Through Oil Markets

Oil erased all gains on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Share

Related News

China's July Gasoline Exports Surge 56.1 Percent

By JLC - Aug 30, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT Oil tankers

China exported about 1.56million mt of gasoline in July 2019, a surge of about 559,900 mt or 56.1% from June, according to data from the country’s General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The jump was ascribed to stronger gasoline demand from the international market in the month.

The country exported gasoline to four more countries in July than in June-Malaysia, Oman, Ecuador and the Philippines. Malaysia took the second place with 195,490 mt of gasoline imports from China, while Singapore held on to the first place with 632,500 mt or 40.6% of China’s exports in the month.

By customs, Dalian in northeast China topped with 601,590 mt or 38.6% of the total, followed closely by Xiamen with 218,400 mt or 14.0%.

On a year-on-year comparison, July exports soared by about 74.6%, the GAC data indicates. State-owned oil majors seemed to be making more efforts to increase gasoline exports as from July, after large drops in their exports in the first half of 2019 and the domestic market became more glutted.

Gasoline exports in January-July amounted to about 8.34 million mt, a modest rise of 0.27% from the same period in 2018, the GAC data says. Exports in the first six months had dropped by 8.66%.

By JLC International

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China, Philippine Meeting Fails To Produce South China Sea Agreement

Next Post

U.S. Refineries Brace For Hurricane Dorian

JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Most Commented

Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com