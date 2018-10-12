China’s Car Sales Slump Amid Sluggish Economy, Trade War

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 71.51 +0.54 +0.76%
Brent Crude 47 mins 80.60 +0.34 +0.42%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Mars US 14 mins 76.44 +0.47 +0.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
Urals 17 hours 76.54 -1.21 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 78.97 -2.76 -3.38%
Murban 17 hours 80.57 -2.12 -2.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.68 -2.51 -3.17%
Basra Light 2 days 79.35 -2.49 -3.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 80.72 -2.13 -2.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Girassol 2 days 78.71 -3.38 -4.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 30.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.97 -2.20 -12.11%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.97 -2.20 -3.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.12 -2.20 -3.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 38.97 -2.20 -5.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.47 -2.20 -3.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 43.47 -2.20 -4.82%
Central Alberta 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 81.91 -2.09 -2.49%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.29 +0.37 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.79 +0.37 +0.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 -2.25 -3.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Dow logs 830-point loss
  • 8 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 14 minutes U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 4 hours China auto sales sink
  • 8 hours Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 3 hours German Voters Set to Punish Merkel’s Conservative Bloc
  • 9 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 13 hours Cruise ship could get a 100'000$ fine for using illegal bunker fuel
  • 44 mins How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 2 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 3 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 4 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 32 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 14 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 14 hours Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes

Breaking News:

China’s LPG Import Costs Rise On Trade War, Iran Sanctions

Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

Natural gas inventories in the…

Oil Experts Divided As Iran Sanctions Loom

Oil Experts Divided As Iran Sanctions Loom

The world’s top oil trading…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Car Sales Slump Amid Sluggish Economy, Trade War

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 12, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT China car dealer

China’s total automobile sales dropped by 11.6 percent to 2.39 million units in September, the steepest drop since January 2012, due to slowing economic growth, pollution crackdown, and the trade war with the United States.

“The automotive industry has been a driver of China’s economic growth for years. Now it is pulling back,” Xu Haidong, assistant secretary general at the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said on Friday, as quoted by Reuters.  

The car sales decline in September was the third month in a row that car sales in China fell, after a 3.8 percent drop in August and a 4.0 percent fall in July.

Year to date to September, China’s car sales were up 1.5 percent compared to the first nine months last year.

This year’s sales growth is likely to miss CAAM’s forecast for 3-percent growth, Xu said.

Last year, Chinese car sales increased 3 percent, much slower growth than the 13.7-percent jump in 2016.

While total car numbers are bleak, Chinese sales of new-energy vehicles—including electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids—surged by 54.8 percent last month, growing a little bit faster than the growth in August. Total new-energy vehicle sales soared 81.1 percent to 721,000 vehicles between January and September, proving that zero-emission car sales are rising despite slumping overall gasoline and diesel-fired auto sales.

Related: IEA: Expensive Energy Is Threatening Economic Growth

The trade war is affecting foreign carmakers and EV makers that don’t produce vehicles in China. In this context, Tesla is said to be continuing with its plans to build a factory in China and is the sole bidder for a plot of land in Shanghai, Bloomberg reported this week, citing people with direct knowledge of the issue.

The China factory, to be built in Shanghai, will be Tesla’s first production facility outside the United States. The EV maker signed the deal for the construction project with the Shanghai authorities in July. The factory is expected to double Tesla’s electric car production, beginning in two years.

The peak annual turnout of the Shanghai factory will be half a million Teslas and the same amount of battery packs, to be achieved two to three years after the launch of production, Tesla said in July after the signing of the deal with Shanghai authorities. This will put it basically on par with Tesla’s original factory in Fremont, California.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Fracking In UK Resumes After 7 Years As Legal Challenge Fails

Next Post

China’s LPG Import Costs Rise On Trade War, Iran Sanctions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com