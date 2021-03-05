China To Cut Energy Intensity By 3% This Year

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.92 +2.09 +3.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.12 +2.38 +3.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 -0.058 -2.11%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 63.98 +2.75 +4.49%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.049 +0.051 +2.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.12 +3.01 +4.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 -0.058 -2.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.93 +1.43 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.32 +1.54 +2.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.83 +2.84 +4.66%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.83 +2.58 +4.02%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.62 +3.06 +4.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 66.12 +3.01 +4.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.12 +3.01 +4.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.97 +3.03 +4.74%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.73 +2.31 +4.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.38 +2.55 +5.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 62.83 +2.55 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 64.23 +2.55 +4.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 60.98 +2.55 +4.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 59.58 +2.55 +4.47%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.58 +2.55 +4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.93 +2.55 +4.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 64.78 +2.55 +4.10%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 59.58 +2.55 +4.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.00 +2.50 +4.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.78 +2.55 +4.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.73 +2.55 +4.31%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.73 +2.55 +4.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 17 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 days Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 1 day Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 1 day An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

U.S. Refiners Hit With Lower Fuel Demand From Key Markets

EV Startup Launches Battery-Replacement Charging Network

EV Startup Launches Battery-Replacement Charging Network

A California-based startup has revealed…

Middle East Producers Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Middle East Producers Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Higher crude prices will play…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China To Cut Energy Intensity By 3% This Year

By Irina Slav - Mar 05, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

China will reduce the amount of energy it uses to expand its economy by 3 percent this year as part of efforts to hit emission reduction targets set earlier, Reuters reports, citing a statement by Premier Li Keqiang.

China is the world's biggest single emitter, accounting for 28.8 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions in 2019. It is also one of the fastest-growing economies globally, consuming a lot of energy in the process—what's called energy intensity.

Last year, because of the pandemic, emissions fell, but only temporarily. To assure the rest of the world that it is no enemy to emission cuts, Beijing announced plans to achieve net-zero status by 2060.

China would increase its installed solar and wind capacity to more than 1,200 GW by 2030, boosting the share of non-fossil fuels in its energy mix to a quarter of the total, President Xi Jinping said last December. This is up from an earlier target of 20 percent for renewables in China's energy mix. For context, at the end of 2019, renewables accounted for 15.2 percent of the country's energy mix.

Separately, China launched an emissions trading scheme last month, a step toward creating a nationwide unified emissions trading system (ETS), similar to the European system for trading emissions that aimed to motivate more businesses to literally clean up their act.

As many as 2,225 power companies in China will have carbon dioxide (CO2) emission caps, and they can now trade their emission quotas via the system. Under the emissions trading scheme, firms that have exceeded their emission caps will be able to buy emission quotas from companies with lower emissions that haven't reached their caps yet as the country eyes peak emissions by 2030.

In energy intensity, plans are to reduce it by 13.5 percent between 2021 and 2025. During the same period, Beijing aims to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 18 percent.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Energy Storage Installations Up 183% In Q4 2020

Next Post

U.S. Refiners Hit With Lower Fuel Demand From Key Markets

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com