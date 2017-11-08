China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.82 -0.38 -0.66%
Brent Crude 63.49 -0.20 -0.31%
Natural Gas 3.155 +0.00 +0.10%
Mars US 59.03 -0.24 -0.40%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
Urals 60.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Mexican Basket 54.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 3.155 +0.00 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.38 -0.60 -0.97%
Murban 63.98 -0.65 -1.01%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.83 +0.58 +0.96%
Basra Light 58.94 -0.27 -0.46%
Saharan Blend 63.82 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Girassol 63.88 -0.09 -0.14%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.32 +2.80 +7.09%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Giddings 46.75 -0.50 -1.06%
ANS West Coast 63.67 +1.70 +2.74%
West Texas Sour 50.76 -0.39 -0.76%
Eagle Ford 54.71 -0.39 -0.71%
Eagle Ford 54.71 -0.39 -0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.26 -0.37 -0.69%
Kansas Common 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 2 hours ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 3 hours Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 5 hours China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 6 hours Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 7 hours Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 1 day API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 1 day Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 1 day OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 1 day Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 1 day BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 1 day Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 1 day Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 2 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 2 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 2 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 2 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 2 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 2 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 2 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 5 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 5 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 5 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 5 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 5 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 5 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 5 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 6 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 6 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 6 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 6 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 6 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 6 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 6 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 6 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 7 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 7 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 7 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 7 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three

Breaking News:

Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline

The Remarkable Recovery Of Big Oil

The Remarkable Recovery Of Big Oil

Shell reported a huge jump…

Supermajors Square Off For The Top Spot In Oil

Supermajors Square Off For The Top Spot In Oil

With oil prices continuing to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 08, 2017, 12:00 PM CST Teapot

In a rather unexpected move, China raised the crude oil import quotas for “non state trade”—basically for independent refiners—by 55 percent for 2018 compared to 2017, signaling that it could be relaxing the rules for the so-called teapots and giving them more share of China’s oil imports.

China’s Ministry of Commerce not only issued larger quotas, but made the announcement earlier than expected. Non-state companies now can begin applying for 2018 crude oil import quotas for a total of 142.42 million tons, or some 2.85 million bpd, up from 91.73 million tons in total quotas for this year.

According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, the volume of the quotas for 2018 is equivalent to around 37 percent of China’s crude imports for 2016. Applicants for next year’s quotas should provide records of imports from the past two years or qualifications to process imported crude oil.

The quotas will be allocated in batches throughout 2018 and the volumes could be further adjusted, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

The quotas for 2017 had been cut by around 17 percent compared to 2016, because teapots had under-used their earlier permits.

For 2018, higher quotas are expected to boost Chinese independents’ purchases of Russian EPSO blend and of Angolan crude oil, sources at independent refiners told Reuters.

Related: Kurdistan Ready To Hand Over Oil For 17% Of Iraqi Budget

More imports of EPSO could further solidify Russia’s top crude supplier spot to China. For a seventh consecutive month in September, Russia held its top position as the biggest supplier of crude oil to China, ahead of Angola, with OPEC’s biggest exporter Saudi Arabia third.

Considering only teapots’ crude imports, Angola replaced Russia in October to become the biggest supplier to the Chinese independents, according to a monthly survey by S&P Global Platts. The U.S. made the top ten for the first time, the survey also showed. Between January and October, Russia was the biggest supplier to China’s independent refiners who especially favor the ESPO blend because of its high yield of gasoil, and due to the relatively shorter tanker voyage between China and Russia, Platts says.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018

Next Post

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com