China Refinery Throughput Drops To 9-Month Low

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.03 +0.44 +0.64%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.10 -0.08 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.766 -0.051 -1.81%
Mars US 21 hours 72.79 -1.33 -1.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
Urals 2 days 76.14 -1.02 -1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.18 -1.62 -2.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.45 -1.11 -1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.766 -0.051 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.70 -0.48 -0.62%
Murban 2 days 78.09 -1.01 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.82 -1.12 -1.51%
Basra Light 2 days 77.25 -1.55 -1.97%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.64 -1.44 -1.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.18 -1.62 -2.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.18 -1.62 -2.00%
Girassol 2 days 78.47 -1.59 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 37.88 -1.60 -4.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.84 -3.03 -8.22%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.59 -2.78 -4.60%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.74 -1.78 -2.52%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.59 -2.28 -4.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.59 -1.78 -3.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.59 -1.78 -3.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.59 -1.78 -3.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 -1.75 -2.62%
Giddings 2 days 58.75 -1.75 -2.89%
ANS West Coast 3 days 78.07 +1.33 +1.73%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.54 -1.78 -2.77%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.49 -1.78 -2.61%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.49 -1.78 -2.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.04 -1.78 -2.66%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -1.75 -2.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.10 -1.53 -1.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 12 minutes US SURPASSES SAUDI ARABIA AS THE WORLD’S TOP OIL PRODUCER
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 6 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 2 hours gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 5 hours Tesla's Finance Team Is Losing Another Top Executive
  • 6 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 23 mins Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 5 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 4 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 21 hours Coalition against tariffs
  • 15 hours Tesla low-Musk high
  • 11 hours VW CEO Warns of Higher Than Expected Electric Car Costs
  • 24 hours The Permian's Dirty Secret
  • 23 hours Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 21 hours Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear
  • 5 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium

Breaking News:

China Refinery Throughput Drops To 9-Month Low

Why OPEC Is Concerned About Global Demand Growth

Why OPEC Is Concerned About Global Demand Growth

In its latest monthly report,…

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

New research suggests that peak…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Refinery Throughput Drops To 9-Month Low

By Irina Slav - Sep 14, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT Refinery

Chinese refineries processed 50.31 million tons of crude oil in August, the lowest since December 2017, calculations by Reuters based on data from the National Statistics Bureau showed. On a year-on-year basis, however, the amount was 5.6 percent higher.

Over the period January-August 2018, refineries’ throughput totaled 400.41 million tons, which was 8.7 percent higher than in the comparable period in 2017.

Refinery throughputs in the world’s second-largest consumer of oil were earlier this year affected by a tax regime overhaul that squeezed the profit margins of the so-called teapots—the independent refiners that have spearheaded China’s oil consumption increase in the last three years.

Yet run rates are beginning to recover, the latest data suggests. Earlier this month, S&P Global Platts reported that teapot refiners raised run rates to 59 percent of capacity in August, up from 52.5 percent in July, the lowest in 19 months, resulting from maintenance work. September rates are likely to remain at roughly 60 percent, the data provided by a Chinese information provider suggested.

The teapot refineries have 61.59 million tons of crude oil import quotas left this year, S&P Global Platts reported separately, after an August intake of foreign oil surprised the market with a decline versus an expected pick-up as a result of the end of maintenance season. An active typhoon season made it harder for vessels to dock and was in part at least responsible for the draw in imports. The other factor was the refiners’ tighter cash reserves following the tax regime overhaul.

Related: Maduro Seeks New Funding On Visit To China

Over the first eight months of the year, according to Platts data, teapots imported 64.38 million tons of crude, which was just 0.6 percent higher than in January-August 2017, again because of tighter cash.

Whether or not teapots will fill their remaining quotas has yet to be seen, as their financial position changes and as the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict worries the market with uncertainties about the future of Chinese oil demand.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada’s Environment Minister: No Apologies For Oil Industry Support

Next Post

Canada’s Environment Minister: No Apologies For Oil Industry Support

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com