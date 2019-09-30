China Looks To Shut Several Obsolete Coal Plants By End-2019

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.52 +0.45 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.72 +0.47 +0.79%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.324 -0.006 -0.26%
Mars US 4 hours 54.27 -1.74 -3.11%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.51 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 22 hours 56.35 +0.40 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.11 -1.59 -2.54%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.58 -1.57 -2.65%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.324 -0.006 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 60.46 -1.13 -1.83%
Murban 22 hours 62.35 -1.99 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 52.60 -1.44 -2.66%
Basra Light 22 hours 62.86 -1.96 -3.02%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 61.21 -1.44 -2.30%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.11 -1.59 -2.54%
Bonny Light 22 hours 61.11 -1.59 -2.54%
Girassol 22 hours 62.67 -1.32 -2.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.51 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 39.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 43.41 -0.50 -1.14%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 56.31 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 5 days 50.26 -0.50 -0.99%
Peace Sour 5 days 48.91 -0.50 -1.01%
Peace Sour 5 days 48.91 -0.50 -1.01%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 55.66 -0.50 -0.89%
Central Alberta 5 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 50.50 -2.00 -3.81%
Giddings 22 hours 44.25 -2.00 -4.32%
ANS West Coast 18 days 63.84 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 48.02 -1.84 -3.69%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 51.97 -1.84 -3.42%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 51.97 -1.84 -3.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 50.50 -2.00 -3.81%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.84 +0.82 +1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 11 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 15 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 23 mins Scientists and Climate Change
  • 6 mins O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 1 min Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
  • 7 hours Shocked that U.S. did not unilaterally bomb Iran, MBS says Saudi will not Shooty Shooty Iran by themselves.
  • 3 hours How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 17 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 22 hours 70 Years Of Communist China
  • 13 mins The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 17 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 18 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 20 hours Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 7 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 7 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Newest Oil Auction Attracting Oil’s Heavy Hitters

How The World’s No.1 Oil Importer Deals With Higher Prices

How The World’s No.1 Oil Importer Deals With Higher Prices

How well positioned is China…

Autonomous Cars Aren’t Dead

Autonomous Cars Aren’t Dead

Car makers aren’t giving up…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Looks To Shut Several Obsolete Coal Plants By End-2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 30, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Coal

China targets to have 8.7 GW of coal-fired capacity shut by the end of 2019 as the country continues its coal-to-natural gas switch to fight air pollution.

According to China’s energy regulator, National Energy Administration (NEA), all regions and provinces in the country are told to have their coal-fired power units of less than 50,000 kilowatts (kW) shut down, Reuters quoted the regulator as saying on Sunday.

China will also close obsolete coal-fired power capacity that has reached the end of its design life, as well as larger coal plants of up to 100,000 kW in areas covered by large power grids, according to the regulator.

The total 8.7 GW of coal-fired capacity targeted for elimination accounts for just below 1 percent of China’s overall capacity, according to Reuters.

China has been stepping up its coal-to-gas switch, but its coal capacity will continue to grow in the coming years.

China’s demand for natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports is expected to get another shot in the arm this year as one of the most polluted heavily industrialized provinces plans to have two million households switch their heating source from coal to gas or electricity.  

The province of Henan in central China aims to have 2 million households make the switch away from coal in 2019, according to provincial government-backed Henan Daily, cited by Reuters.   

China, however, has a whopping 226 GW of new coal plants in the pipeline and is the country with the largest coal capacity pipeline in the world, double the coal plant pipeline in India, Urgewald and 30 other NGOs said in a new update of the “Global Coal Exit List” (GCEL) earlier this month.

China’s energy mix will continue to evolve and coal’s dominance is set to decline from 60 percent in 2017 to 35 percent in 2040, according to the BP Energy Outlook 2019. Coal demand in China peaked in 2013, but the country will remain the world’s largest consumer of coal in the next two decades, accounting for 39 percent of global coal demand in 2040, BP says.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Report: Tesla Is Short Of Q3 Vehicle Delivery Target

Next Post

Brazil’s Newest Oil Auction Attracting Oil’s Heavy Hitters

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com