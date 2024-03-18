China Launches $4 Billion Power Transmission and Storage Project

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.48 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.75 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.09 +0.46 +0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.752 +0.097 +5.86%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.744 +0.023 +0.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%
Chart Mars US 136 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.744 +0.023 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.42 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.28 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.45 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 839 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.47 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.06 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 292 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.28 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 82.73 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 80.98 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 75.88 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 73.33 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.33 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 72.83 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 81.63 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 73.23 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.49 +1.54 +2.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.42 +1.69 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.59 +1.54 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.50 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 mins Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Venture Global Buys Nine Vessels to Transport LNG

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

Reuters this week reported that…

The Global North And South’s Fight For LNG Energy Security Is Set To Intensify

The Global North And South’s Fight For LNG Energy Security Is Set To Intensify

The escalating battle for emergency…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Launches $4 Billion Power Transmission and Storage Project

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 18, 2024, 5:30 AM CDT

China has started the construction of a $3.9-billion electricity transmission and storage project aimed at enhancing the resilience of its grid, which has come to rely heavily on wind and solar generation capacity.

According to a Bloomberg report, the project involves building a transmission line of over 1,000 km, or 664 miles, across three provinces and its connection to a pumped hydro storage site. The transmission line will carry electricity produced from wind and solar installations backed up by coal.

China installed a record-high solar power capacity last year, with additions in 2023 alone topping the current capacity of the entire U.S. solar fleet.

China added as much as 216.9 gigawatts of solar power capacity in 2023 – a record high, obliterating its previous record of 87.4 GW of solar power additions in 2022, according to data from the National Energy Administration.

Last year, China also added 75.9 GW of wind—another record high and much higher than the 37.6 GW added in 2022, according to the Chinese data. Wind and solar generation capacity in the country surpassed 50% of the total—a milestone that China expected to achieve by 2025.

Despite having the largest wind and solar capacity in the world, China is still heavily reliant on coal-generated electricity, so this would likely increase if the stimulus measures work as planned. And coal generation output might just break last year’s record of 5,760 TWh. With it, emissions will rise, even as wind and solar installations continue to grow and fast.

This growth has exposed the same grid constraints that have become apparent in other countries determined to replace their hydrocarbon generation capacity with wind and solar. The problem generally boils down to the fact that most of the time, the places with the greatest wind or solar potential are not near the places that consume the most electricity.

This necessitates grid upgrades that are both costly and take quite a lot of time to implement, preventing wind and solar from realizing their full potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Signs $13 Billion Worth of New Oil Contracts

Next Post

Iran Signs $13 Billion Worth of New Oil Contracts

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

 Alt text

How China Emerged as a Winner in the Shadow of the Ukraine War
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com