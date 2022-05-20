China Gobbles Up Any Spare Oil Barrels To Boost Inventories

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 113.2 +1.02 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.9 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 8.083 -0.225 -2.71%
Graph down Heating Oil 52 mins 3.739 -0.053 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 42 mins 108.0 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -4.13 -3.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 108.0 -4.12 -3.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 172 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 113.3 +0.15 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +0.20 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.49 +2.18 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 5 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 hour What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 16 hours Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

China added some downward pressure…

Energy Industry Warns of Jump in Cyberattacks, Severe Vulnerabilities

Energy Industry Warns of Jump in Cyberattacks, Severe Vulnerabilities

Energy industry executives are bracing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Gobbles Up Any Spare Oil Barrels To Boost Inventories

By Irina Slav - May 20, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT

China added 2 million bpd to its crude oil inventories last month, Reuters’ Clyde Russell reported today, citing calculations based on official data.

This means the world’s largest oil importer was buying more from abroad, although Russell noted that these purchases were most likely made months earlier, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Imports of crude in China averaged 10.47 million barrels daily, Russell noted, adding that local production was estimated at 4.14 million barrels. This meant a total supply of over 14 million bpd.

Yet refinery run rates averaged 12.61 million barrels daily, the Reuters columnist explained, leaving a difference of around 2 million bpd to be put into strategic and commercial reserves.

This amount compares with 610,000 bpd added to inventories in March and brings the average inventory additions for the first four months of the year to 960,000 barrels daily.

In the coming months, analysts expect higher imports, especially from Russia, thanks to the discount at which Russian crude is trading because of Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analysts lowered their GDP forecast for China to 4 percent from 4.5 percent for this year, citing economic damage resulting from Covid.

“Even this lower growth projection embeds the assumption that COVID is mostly under control going forward, the property market improves from here, and the government provides substantial policy offset through infrastructure spending in coming months,” the analysts wrote in a note, as cited by Reuters.

China’s Covid lockdowns last month served to dampen the oil price rally a little at a time when bearish factors were in very short supply. The lockdowns caused a sharp contraction in Chinese factory activity last month as well as in its retail industry. Fear of more lockdowns and the consequent economic effects remain the one strong bearish factor for oil still.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Americans Drive More Than Pre-Covid Despite Record Gas Prices

Next Post

Banks Rush To Assure Texas They Like Oil And Gas

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com