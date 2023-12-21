China Bans Exports of Rare Earth Tech as Critical Minerals Race Heats Up

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.78 -0.44 -0.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.14 -0.56 -0.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.14 -0.40 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.486 +0.039 +1.59%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 -0.037 -1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 48 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 -0.037 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.30 +2.22 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.93 +2.49 +3.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.89 +0.89 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 751 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.12 +1.39 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.17 +0.99 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 204 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.22 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 76.37 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 74.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 65.47 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 63.47 +0.28 +0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 66.72 +0.28 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 58.22 +0.28 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

China Bans Exports of Rare Earth Tech as Critical Minerals Race Heats Up

New Methane Rule Could Kill Small U.S. Oil and Gas Producers

New Methane Rule Could Kill Small U.S. Oil and Gas Producers

Small U.S. oil and gas…

Major Shipping Firms Halt Red Sea Routes Following Houthi Attacks

Major Shipping Firms Halt Red Sea Routes Following Houthi Attacks

Seven major shipping companies have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Bans Exports of Rare Earth Tech as Critical Minerals Race Heats Up

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 21, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

China is prohibiting the export of some technologies to process rare earth elements to protect its national security as the race for critical minerals supply intensifies.  

China’s Commerce Ministry banned on Thursday the export of technology to extract and separate rare earth elements (REEs), a group of 17 critical metals used in the manufacturing of permanent magnets that are used in electronics, EV technologies, and wind turbines.  

The move follows last month’s directive from the Chinese authorities to exporters of rare earth minerals to report transactions and is the latest escalation of the trade spat between China and the West.

Earlier this year, China, the world’s largest producer and supplier of graphite, said it would require export permits for some graphite products as of December 1 as it seeks to protect its national security. Graphite and graphite products are critical for the manufacturing of any electric vehicle battery, and China is the dominant player in the market.

The restriction on exports of graphite products was the latest Chinese attempt to exert its market influence to control the supply of critical minerals.

Now China bans the export of production technology for rare earth metals and alloy materials, and technology to produce some rare earth magnets. 

In rare earths, China controls 60% of global supply and a massive 90% of the global refining of rare earth elements, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on the vulnerabilities of the clean energy supply chains earlier this year. China is also the only large-scale producer of heavy rare earth ores.  

Limited diversification of supply could present a challenge to the global critical minerals industry, the IEA warned in a report earlier this year. China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Indonesia continue to dominate a large part of the critical raw material supply, while China is a dominant player in refining operations, the IEA noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Angola Decides to Leave OPEC

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com