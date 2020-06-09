Chesapeake Shares Plunge 66% In Single Day

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.57 +0.38 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.83 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.027 -1.51%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 39.04 -1.36 -3.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.89 +2.06 +5.59%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.70 +2.90 +7.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.88 -0.89 -2.56%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.027 -1.51%
Graph up Marine 2 days 43.09 +2.32 +5.69%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.37 +2.36 +5.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 36.23 -1.17 -3.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.47 -1.04 -2.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.66 -1.02 -2.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.91 -1.13 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.89 +2.06 +5.59%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 27.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.69 -1.36 -3.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 37.19 -1.36 -3.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 38.59 -1.36 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 33.69 -1.36 -3.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.26 +2.28 +5.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 32.14 -1.36 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.77 -1.36 -3.15%
Breaking News:

Chesapeake Shares Plunge 66% In Single Day

Deep Output Cuts Could Cause Long Lasting Deficit In Oil Markets

Deep Output Cuts Could Cause Long Lasting Deficit In Oil Markets

Forced production cuts and deep…

China’s Crude Oil Imports Rebound To Near Record High

China’s Crude Oil Imports Rebound To Near Record High

China’s crude oil imports jumped…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Chesapeake Shares Plunge 66% In Single Day

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 09, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

Shares of Oklahoma-based oil exploration company Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) fell more than 66% on Tuesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported after trading on Monday that the company was “preparing a potential bankruptcy filing”.

$CHK traded wildly early on Monday, jumping from near $40 per share to nearly $70. But trading was halted multiple times on Tuesday pending news, after the stock fell by half. The stock is now trading at $23 per share.

Chesapeake is sitting atop a mountain of debt of about $9 billion.

That thought that Chesapeake might go bankrupt is nothing new. Back in May, Chesapeake said it was evaluating Chapter 11, as well as some other options, because the low oil price environment was unsustainable given its heavy debt load. But Chesapeake was already ringing that bankruptcy bell back in November as well, saying that there was “substantial doubt” about the company’s “ability to continue as a going concern.”

Even before that, Chesapeake stock was eyed with disdain, and not for being merely a fracker and shale pioneer. Chesapeake founder Aubrey McLendon, after leaving the company some years earlier, was indicted in 2016 for allegedly conspiring to fix lease prices. One day after he was indicted, McLendon was killed in a one-car crash.

These are trying times for all oil and gas explorers, let alone ones that have considerable debt and more than a year of stock volatility even before the oil price crisis. Chesapeake wrote down its oil and gas assets by roughly $8.5 billion this year, and had just $82 million in cash at the end of the first quarter. That cash compares to some $192 million in bond payments that are due some time in August.

Although trading had been halted pending some earth-shattering news, no news has been forthcoming, even after trading had been resumed.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Midsize LNG Tankers Become Key In Opening New Markets

