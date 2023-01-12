Centrica Predicts Almost Eightfold Increase In Full Year Profits

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.63 +1.22 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.21 +1.54 +1.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.783 +0.112 +3.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.484 +0.049 +2.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 72.91 +2.54 +3.61%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.484 +0.049 +2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.19 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.02 +0.61 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.68 +2.26 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 409 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.92 +2.40 +3.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.42 +2.36 +2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.37 +2.58 +4.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.16 +2.29 +4.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.56 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.81 +2.29 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.96 +2.29 +3.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.96 +2.29 +3.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.91 +2.29 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 71.26 +2.29 +3.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.75 +2.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.24 +2.29 +3.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.57 +2.29 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 hour US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 14 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 20 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 20 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Centrica Predicts Almost Eightfold Increase In Full Year Profits

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman described…

Biofuel Production Is Set To Soar In The U.S.

Biofuel Production Is Set To Soar In The U.S.

While biofuels are considered a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Centrica Predicts Almost Eightfold Increase In Full Year Profits

By City A.M - Jan 12, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

British Gas owner Centrica has predicted a near eightfold increase in its full-year profits, powered by soaring energy prices last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The energy giant now anticipates earnings of 30p per share, way above analyst expectations of 22p per share compiled by Bloomberg.

Centrica attributed its strong uptick in performance to robust trading across its electricity generation assets alongside gas production from fields in the North Sea.

Investors have responded positively to the bullish update, with shares up 5.12 per cent on the FTSE 100 in this morning’s trading – rising to levels not seen since May 2019.

This also makes it the fastest riser on London’s premier index and follows Centrica’s shares gaining 53 per cent during 2022

Centrica’s anticipated mega earnings reflect a sharp turnaround in performance since the pandemic.

Alongside rival energy firms, it suffered billions in losses in 2020 when the pandemic struck – which left raw energy prices at lows not seen in modern times, with oil dipping below $0 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

It showed signs of recovery the following year, as the energy firm generated earnings of four pence per share and a pre-tax profit of £761m in 2021.

The company now predicts closing net cash for 2022 to be above £1bn and said that it had “continued to deliver strong operational performance” since its last trading update in November.

Last November, Centrica launched a £250m share buyback – its first since 2014, cementing its return to conventional operations.

This reflects soaring oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid a Kremlin-backed supply squeeze on the continent alongside shortages driven by Western sanctions on Moscow.

Prices have since eased but remain historically elevated compared to pre-crisis levels.

Centrica has enjoyed a sharp upturn in performance on the FTSE 100 over recent months (Source: London Stock Exchange)

British Gas struggles remain amid industry crisis

While Centrica’s energy production has powered bumper earnings, its retail energy arm British Gas has not been raking in profits – with margins still tight amid record wholesale costs over the past 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retail arm has suffered from the rise in wholesale costs, and Centrica’s business supplying homes with gas and electricity is widely expected to make a loss in the second half of the year.

British Gas last year revealed it would donate 10 per cent of its profits to help its poorer customers manage rising gas and electricity bills for the “duration of the energy crisis”.

Centrica does face key headwinds this year, such as a 45 per cent levy on electricity generators which began this month.

This levy will hit both its green energy projects and its 20 per cent stake in Britain’s nuclear fleet.

It also has now sold its Norwegian oil and gas assets to Spirit Energy and will no longer be able to raise revenues from assets it has previously banked on.

Centrica is set to unveil its fourth quarter and full-year results next month.

The third quarter profits of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies (Source: Reuters)

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Wind Power Generates Record Amount Of Energy In The UK

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com