Centrica Looks To Reopen Britain’s Biggest Natural Gas Facility

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|119.4
|-2.15
|-1.77%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|120.7
|-2.33
|-1.89%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|8.688
|-0.275
|-3.07%
|Heating Oil •10 mins
|4.343
|-0.061
|-1.38%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|4.155
|-0.122
|-2.85%
|Louisiana Light •1 day
|123.0
|-0.52
|-0.42%
|Mars US • 19 hours
|115.3
|-0.75
|-0.65%
|Marine •1 day
|118.8
|+2.29
|+1.97%
|Murban •1 day
|122.4
|+2.31
|+1.92%
|Iran Heavy •1 day
|119.0
|+0.85
|+0.72%
|Basra Light •192 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •1 day
|128.7
|+0.86
|+0.67%
|Girassol • 1 day
|127.3
|+1.11
|+0.88%
|Canadian Crude Index •1 day
|98.12
|-0.75
|-0.76%
|Western Canadian Select •10 hours
|107.4
|-0.60
|-0.56%
|Canadian Condensate •10 hours
|123.7
|-0.60
|-0.48%
|Premium Synthetic •10 hours
|121.9
|-0.60
|-0.49%
|Sweet Crude •10 hours
|119.8
|-0.60
|-0.50%
|Peace Sour •10 hours
|117.0
|-0.60
|-0.51%
|Light Sour Blend • 10 hours
|119.1
|-0.60
|-0.50%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours
|122.6
|-0.60
|-0.49%
|Central Alberta • 10 hours
|117.3
|-0.60
|-0.51%
|Louisiana Light •1 day
|123.0
|-0.52
|-0.42%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •1 day
|118.0
|-0.75
|-0.63%
|Giddings •1 day
|111.8
|-0.75
|-0.67%
|ANS West Coast •2 days
|127.8
|+2.61
|+2.09%
|West Texas Sour •1 day
|115.5
|-0.60
|-0.52%
|Eagle Ford •1 day
|119.4
|-0.60
|-0.50%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day
|118.0
|-0.75
|-0.63%
|Kansas Common • 1 day
|111.8
|-0.50
|-0.45%
|Buena Vista • 1 day
|125.1
|-0.60
|-0.48%
Russia And China Boost “Friendly” Ties As River Bridge Opens For Cargo Traffic
Predictions over peak oil demand…
Guyana’s oil boom is only…
City A.M
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper.
Centrica has filed a formal application to reopen Britain’s biggest natural gas storage site after the site was closed five years ago for “economic” reasons.
The Windsor-headquartered utility company has submitted a formal application to the North Sea energy regulator to reopen the Rough facility off the east coast of Yorkshire.
Centrica previously closed its gas storage facility in 2017, after the government refused to subsidise the cost of repairs to the North Sea facility.
The application comes as the government pushes forwards with plans to increase the UK’s gas storage capacity as a means of limiting the impacts of the energy crisis ahead of the coming winter.
The plans come as global natural gas prices have soared in recent months as demand has outstripped supply, due to rebounding global demand following Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Rough facility consists of a depleted natural gas field, which lies 2.7km below the seabed, 18 miles off the coast of Yorkshire.
By CityAM
CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper.
