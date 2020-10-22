Canada’s Oil Prices To Rise As Mexican Heavy Crude Supply Falls

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.65 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 45 mins 42.46 +0.73 +1.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.987 -0.020 -0.67%
Graph up Mars US 45 mins 40.99 +0.71 +1.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.81 -1.27 -3.34%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.987 -0.020 -0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 41.52 -0.09 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 42.09 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 40.00 +1.00 +2.56%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 44.00 +0.97 +2.25%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 41.79 +1.02 +2.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 43.08 +1.09 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 34 days 28.78 -1.32 -4.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 30.13 -1.67 -5.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.03 -1.67 -4.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.43 -1.67 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.63 -1.67 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 36.03 -1.67 -4.43%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.03 -1.67 -4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.53 -1.67 -4.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 36.63 -1.67 -4.36%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.43 -1.67 -4.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 42.08 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.59 -0.82 -2.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.54 -0.82 -2.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.54 -0.82 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -1.50 -4.72%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.11 -1.43 -3.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 1 hour OP Kennedy article : "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan . . . "
  • 22 hours America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 1 day France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 1 day Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 7 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 8 mins Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 2 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days Something wicked this way comes
  • 6 mins Biden has Obama do a Philadelphia Rally for him. Less than 100 supporters turned out. Really.
  • 18 mins "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 23 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 1 day TX NATGAS flaring
  • 1 day GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 1 day covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.
  • 3 days A sneak peak into the US election

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Production Cuts Could Be Extended: Putin

Alberta Unimpressed By Canadian Plastics Ban

Alberta Unimpressed By Canadian Plastics Ban

Canada’s federal government has confirmed…

Halliburton Sees Fracking Activity Picking Up

Halliburton Sees Fracking Activity Picking Up

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Oil Prices To Rise As Mexican Heavy Crude Supply Falls

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 22, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

The benchmark price of Canada’s oil sands is expected to strengthen next year amid lower supplies of Mexican heavy crude oil to the United States, BMO Capital Markets said in a report carried by Bloomberg.

Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands delivered at Hardisty, Alberta—has seen its discount to WTI Crude at around US$10 a barrel in recent months, even after Canadian oil producers restored most of the production they had curtailed in April and May, when oil demand and oil prices were crashing in the pandemic.  

According to BMO Capital Markets, the discount of WCS to WTI could narrow to between US$5 and US$7 because of expected significant cuts of Mexican heavy crude flows to the United States. With Mexican heavy crude supply low and Venezuela’s heavy crude banned for U.S. refiners because of the sanctions on Nicolas Maduro’s regime, Canada’s oil sands are set to benefit from the lower availability of heavier grades for U.S. refineries in the Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

Mexico’s state oil firm Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) expects the exports of its flagship heavy crude grade to slump by nearly 70 percent over the period 2021 to 2023, sources with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg. The large decline in Mexican heavy crude exports is seen as a result of continuously declining oil production in the country and the need to divert crude flows to the future US$8-billion refinery, Dos Bocas, which Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants built in his home state of Tabasco.

Due to the lower Mexican crude supply, U.S. refiners in the Midwest will make sure they have enough Canadian oil supply and “will bid heavy oil away from the Gulf Coast market to ensure they have enough supply,” BMO Capital Markets said, as reported by Bloomberg. This could lead to higher prices for Canadian oil and a narrower discount of the oil sands benchmark to WTI, according to the bank. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Says It Is Committed To OPEC+ Cuts

Next Post

OPEC+ Production Cuts Could Be Extended: Putin

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com