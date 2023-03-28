California Passes Gasoline Price Gouging Law

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.07 +0.26 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.21 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.52 +2.95 +3.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.086 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.678 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.60 -1.28 -1.69%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 71.66 +3.20 +4.67%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.678 -0.006 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.12 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.81 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.24 +1.78 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 483 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.27 +2.04 +2.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.33 +2.02 +2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.60 -1.28 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.56 +3.50 +6.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.56 +3.55 +7.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 74.96 +3.55 +4.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 73.21 +3.55 +5.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 70.36 +3.55 +5.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.36 +3.55 +5.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.31 +3.55 +4.81%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 66.66 +3.55 +5.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.50 -1.00 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.25 -1.00 -1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 73.42 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 61.79 -0.70 -1.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.74 -0.70 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.74 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.50 -1.00 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.42 -1.20 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 1 day Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 6 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 5 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

California Passes Gasoline Price Gouging Law

Big Oil Wants In On The EV Boom

Big Oil Wants In On The EV Boom

Giant oil and gas companies…

Is It Time To Refill The Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill The Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

The Biden Administration sold a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

California Passes Gasoline Price Gouging Law

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 28, 2023, 1:40 AM CDT

California lawmakers passed legislation this week that will allow penalties to be imposed on fuel retailers for what California’s governor has called price gouging at the pump.

The new law was passed just a week after it was introduced as a bill at the state legislature, evidence of the determination of the state’s leadership to squeeze the oil industry from every direction it can.

“When you take on big oil, they usually roll you — that’s exactly what they’ve been doing to consumers for years and years and years,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“The Legislature had the courage, conviction and the backbone to stand up to big oil,” Newsom added, as quoted by Fortune.

Californians pay some of the highest prices for fuel in the United States. While the oil industry and its supporters attribute this fact to the high taxes that California slaps on fuels, Newsom and the Democrat-dominated legislature have accused the oil industry of price gouging and have vowed to put a stop to it.

California has the highest gasoline tax in the U.S. as well as additional taxes that combine to form a higher price for the end product than in other states.

“California’s price gouging penalty is simple — either Big Oil reins in the profits and prices, or they’ll pay a penalty,” Newsom said in a statement in December last year. “Big Oil has been lying and gouging Californians to line their own pockets long enough.”

The record profits that all oil companies made last year amid the oil price spike triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did not help matters, either. They only increased California’s determination to punish oil companies, including a proposal to impose a cap on the profits that these companies are allowed to make.

Per the new law, it will be up to the California Energy Commission to decide whether an oil company should be punished for the prices, at which it sells its products.

However, the more important part of the new law is that oil companies will be mandated to share copious amounts of information with a newly set up state agency, which will be responsible for monitoring and investigating California’s fuel market.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Petroleum Stake Yet Again

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm
The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Wind Power Accounted For 25% Of Texas’ Electricity Generation In 2022
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com