California Is The Top U.S. Net Importer Of Electricity

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.58 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 48.56 -0.23 -0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.447 +0.041 +1.70%
Graph down Mars US 18 mins 46.41 -0.65 -1.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
Graph up Urals 20 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 44.70 +0.66 +1.50%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.447 +0.041 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 48.24 -0.65 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 48.74 -0.74 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 46.66 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 50.34 -0.08 -0.16%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 48.68 -0.20 -0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 50.47 -0.19 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 32.87 -0.20 -0.60%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 33.96 +0.52 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 45.26 +0.62 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 46.66 +0.62 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 40.51 +0.57 +1.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 40.36 +0.47 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 41.46 +0.62 +1.52%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 38.76 +0.52 +1.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 42.25 -0.50 -1.17%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 36.00 -0.50 -1.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 47.87 +0.66 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 39.71 -0.50 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 43.66 -0.50 -1.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 43.66 -0.50 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 42.25 -0.50 -1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.50 +0.50 +1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 50.25 +0.87 +1.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Tesla Semi
  • 1 day Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 1 day Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 14 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 4 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 15 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales

Breaking News:

California Is The Top U.S. Net Importer Of Electricity

Prices Of Chinese Rare Earths Are Soaring

Prices Of Chinese Rare Earths Are Soaring

The prices of Chinese-sourced rare…

Will Falling Drilling Costs Fuel A U.S. Shale Rebound?

Will Falling Drilling Costs Fuel A U.S. Shale Rebound?

Even though the U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

California Is The Top U.S. Net Importer Of Electricity

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 07, 2020, 5:30 PM CST

California's imports were the largest in the United States last year when 25 percent of California's total electricity supply was imported, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.  

Last year, California's net electricity imports were the largest in the country at 70.8 million megawatt-hours (MWh), followed by Ohio, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Tennessee, EIA data showed.

In California's case, the state's utilities partly own and import power from several power plants in Arizona and Utah. California's electricity imports also include hydroelectric power from the Pacific Northwest, mostly across high-voltage transmission lines from Oregon to the Los Angeles area.

This summer, amid the great West heatwave, the largest U.S. solar state, California, was grappling with power issues and struggling to keep its electricity grid stable as demand exceeds supply.

California energy consumers were warned of rolling outages as there was insufficient energy to meet the high demand during the heatwave in August. In California, where solar power supplies more than 20 percent of electricity as per the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), August's rolling outages were the worst such outages since the 2000-2001 energy crisis in the state.    

According to 2019 data from the California Energy Commission, the state imported 30.68 percent of its renewables-generated electricity supply and 69.32 percent of non-renewables supply.

While California was the biggest net importer of electricity in the U.S. last year, the largest net exporter of electricity was Pennsylvania, with 70.5 million MWh of exports, or 24 percent of total supply, EIA data showed.

Pennsylvania's electricity generation was the third-largest in the United States in 2019, behind Texas and Florida. Natural gas-fired and nuclear power plants produced most of Pennsylvania's electricity generation in 2019, at 43 percent and 36 percent, respectively. Pennsylvania ranks second in the U.S., after Illinois, in terms of nuclear power generating capacity.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The UK Now Has Its First EV-Only Charging Station

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com