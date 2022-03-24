COVID Lockdowns In China Dampen Oil Demand Outlook

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 112.0 -2.97 -2.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 118.8 -2.82 -2.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.369 +0.137 +2.62%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 4.109 -0.006 -0.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.354 -0.085 -2.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 112.1 +5.21 +4.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.354 -0.085 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 111.7 +0.66 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 113.2 +0.91 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 116.2 +6.08 +5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 114 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 124.6 +6.36 +5.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 121.3 +5.91 +5.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 100.9 +5.39 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 100.8 +5.66 +5.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 117.1 +5.66 +5.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 115.3 +5.66 +5.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 113.2 +5.66 +5.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 112.5 +5.66 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 116.0 +5.66 +5.13%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 110.7 +5.66 +5.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 105.0 +3.00 +2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 112.2 -1.85 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 108.9 +3.17 +3.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 105.3 +3.25 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 12 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 21 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

COVID Lockdowns In China Dampen Oil Demand Outlook

Investment In Tidal Energy Is Growing

Investment In Tidal Energy Is Growing

Interest and investment in tidal…

OPEC’s Best Kept Secret Will Soon Be Revealed

OPEC’s Best Kept Secret Will Soon Be Revealed

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

COVID Lockdowns In China Dampen Oil Demand Outlook

By Irina Slav - Mar 24, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

China is fighting the worst Covid outbreak since 2020, and analysts are considering a revision of their oil demand forecasts as refineries reduce run rates and lockdowns hurt consumption.

According to Bloomberg, because of the outbreak and the lockdowns following it, some independent refiners—commonly known as teapots—were forced to resell oil cargos they had ordered. The lockdowns have reduced traffic in some cities as well as air travel, prompting refiners to reduce processing rates, the report also said.

Yet the repercussions of the outbreak go beyond refineries. The Wall Street Journal reported that factories in areas that have gone under lockdown would not be able to keep up manufacturing rates, potentially exacerbating an already existing shortage and extending the global economy’s uncertain path to post-pandemic recovery.

Even before the lockdowns, many economies were struggling to return to growth, but now their immediate future has become even more uncertain.

“That’s the new wrinkle in the story that we’re grappling with,” the WSJ quoted the chief economist of JP Morgan, Bruce Kasman, as saying. “Right now I don’t want to think too much about where we’re going to be six or nine months from now because there are too many moving parts,” he also said.

According to Michal Meidan from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, China’s oil imports are about to decline due to the lockdowns. Instead, she said, refiners would lean on stockpiles.

Oil price forecasts, however, remain bullish for the most part, although Goldman Sachs revised down its forecast for Brent crude and Chinese consumption during the second quarter of the year. At the FT Commodities Global Summit this week, analysts seemed in agreement that oil prices were going to go higher, even much higher, with some seeing $200 and even $250 per barrel of Brent in the future.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. And Allies Discuss Additional Release From Oil Reserves

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com