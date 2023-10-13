Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.51 +4.60 +5.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.76 +4.76 +5.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.68 +4.60 +5.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.211 -0.133 -3.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 +0.094 +4.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 81.21 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 +0.094 +4.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.74 -0.90 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.01 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.20 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 683 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.75 +1.33 +1.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.14 +0.96 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 136 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.66 -1.48 -2.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 85.06 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 83.31 -0.58 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.86 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 78.21 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.51 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.66 -0.63 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.94 -2.48 -2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Bulgarian Opposition: Government Energy Policies Are "Risk For National Security

U.S. Oil Defies Odds, Races Towards Annual Production Record

U.S. Oil Defies Odds, Races Towards Annual Production Record

Despite initial skepticism, U.S. oil…

NATO Chief Warns Of Potential 'Response' To Sabotage Of Finland Pipeline

NATO Chief Warns Of Potential 'Response' To Sabotage Of Finland Pipeline

NATO Sec. Gen. Stoltenberg said…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Bulgarian Opposition: Government Energy Policies Are "Risk For National Security

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 13, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

The Bulgarian government faces a vote of no-confidence in parliament on October 13 over plans for a transition to cleaner energy and other policies in the energy sector that have sparked angry protests from miners and other workers.

The motion, filed by the nationalist and pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane and backed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and the small populist party There Is Such People (ITN), is seen as having little chance of succeeding as the three parties do not have enough seats in the parliament.

Members of the three opposition parties said the government’s policies in the energy sector were a "risk for national security" during debate on the motion in parliament on October 12.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov countered that there was "no basis for the opposition's criticism," adding that he was confident the government would receive enough support to survive the vote.

The opposition parties has criticized the government's decision to adopt and send to the European Commission plans for the green transition of three coal-mining regions -- Stara Zagora, Pernik, and Kustendil -- which are expected to be hit hard by the switch to cleaner energy.

Adoption of the plans was a condition for the European Commission to allocate 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in funds that would be used for the green transformation of the regions and the creation of new jobs for coal workers.

The plans must include a timetable for reducing the capacities of coal-burning power plants in order to be approved by the European Commission.

Related: France Mulls Extending Windfall Tax On Oil And Power Giants

The adoption of the plans sparked protests of miners and other energy sector workers who fear they would lose their jobs. The government negotiated an agreement with the protesters, with Denkov saying the government won't close any coal-burning power plants before 2038. He added, however, that "the market will decide which ones will stay."

Still, Iskra Mihaylova, a lawmaker from Varzrazdane, claimed that the coal regions are facing an "economic catastrophe" as a result of the government's decisions.

Konelia Ninova, the leader of BSP, also criticized the government's actions in the nuclear energy sector and said that the government itself is "a risk to national security."

But Kiril Petkov, a lawmaker from We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria, said the no-confidence vote was part of a campaign for "propaganda based on fear and hatred."

"I suspect that some of you regret that we are in the European Union and would be happy if we could participate in Putin's Eurasian Union," he said during the debate, referring to some of the opposition parties' pro-Russian orientation.

The three opposition parties, supported by one independent lawmaker, have only 72 of the 240 seats in parliament.

The two ruling parties -- We Continue The Change - Democratic Bulgaria and GERB -- have a majority of 132 lawmakers, while the Movement For Rights And Freedoms has 36 lawmakers.

Observers see the motion as a means for the opposition to raise its profile before an upcoming local election in late October.

Political turbulence is nothing new in Bulgaria. This is the first motion for vote of no-confidence against Denkov's government, which was formed in July after five general elections within two years.

We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria and GERB have long been rivals but agreed to form a government after negotiations that lasted more than two months following the elections on April 2.

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party came first but it failed to cobble together any support to form a government.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Denies Talks Of A Gas Cartel

Next Post

Russia Denies Talks Of A Gas Cartel

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple
Russia Mulls Ban On Oil Product Exports To Stabilize Prices

Russia Mulls Ban On Oil Product Exports To Stabilize Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com