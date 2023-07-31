British PM Says North Sea Drilling Bonanza Will Move Forward

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.30 +0.72 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.46 +0.47 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.82 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 -0.022 -0.83%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.913 -0.043 -1.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.03 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.913 -0.043 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.72 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.40 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.75 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 608 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.95 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.92 +0.34 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 62 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.33 +0.49 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.73 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.98 +0.49 +0.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.13 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.13 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.08 +0.49 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.43 +0.49 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.75 -2.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 7 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

British PM Says North Sea Drilling Bonanza Will Move Forward

Erdogan’s Surprise Western Pivot

Erdogan’s Surprise Western Pivot

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…

Global Coal Demand To Stay At Record-High Levels In 2023

Global Coal Demand To Stay At Record-High Levels In 2023

Global coal demand will remain…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

British PM Says North Sea Drilling Bonanza Will Move Forward

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 31, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

As a battle over British energy sources intensifies, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday said the expansion of oil and gas drilling in the North Sea would go forward to ensure the country’s energy security. 

At the same time, and with the need to appease mounting opposition to these plans, the prime minister announced plans for the construction of two new CCS (carbon capture and storage) sites in the North Sea, to add to the two existing facilities. The new facilities are expected to be completed by 2030. Sunak has insisted that plans to drill more in the North Sea would not prevent a net-zero transition by 2050. 

“Even when we’ve reached net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will come from oil and gas. But there are those who would rather that it come from hostile states than from supplies we have here at home,” Sunak said in a statement

In the third-quarter of this year, the UK intends to grant 100 new oil and gas drilling licenses for the North Sea, with potentially hundreds more to follow. 

Sunak’s decision was foreshadowed last week, when UK Energy Minister Grant Shapps announced that the government’s intention was to extract one-hundred percent of British North Sea oil and gas reserves. Shapps also warned that refraining from extracting all the North Sea has to offer would render the UK vulnerable to the weaponization of energy, such as the hold Russia has had over Europe in this respect. The UK imported 13 million metric tons of crude oil from Norway in 2021, along with 1.7 million tons of natural gas liquids, followed by some 11 million tons of oil and natural gas liquids from the United States.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The U.S. Sees Record-High Gas Deliveries To LNG Export Terminals

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com