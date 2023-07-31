Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 7 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

American Gasoline Prices Suddenly Soar On Heat Wave

Ford Suffers $4.5 Billion Setback Amid Tesla's Aggressive Pricing

Ford Suffers $4.5 Billion Setback Amid Tesla's Aggressive Pricing

Ford is projected to lose…

The Oil Eldorado: Guyana's Stabroek Block Surpasses Analyst Expectations

The Oil Eldorado: Guyana's Stabroek Block Surpasses Analyst Expectations

The Guyana Suriname Basin, dominated…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

Related News

The U.S. Sees Record-High Gas Deliveries To LNG Export Terminals

By Michael Kern - Jul 31, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Deliveries of natural gas via pipelines to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States hit a record high in the first half of 2023, averaging 12.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), per data by S&P Global Commodity Insights reported by the Energy Information Administration on Monday.

Between January and June 2023, LNG feed gas averaged 8% more than the 2022 annual average and 4% more than the same period in 2022, the EIA noted.

High demand in Europe in April saw LNG feed gas hit a monthly record that month, at 14.0 Bcf/d. In May and June, gas deliveries to export facilities declined to average 13.0 Bcf/d and 11.5 Bcf/d, respectively, due to maintenance at some export terminals such as Sabine Pass and Cameron, the EIA said.

LNG feed gas levels are usually higher than LNG export levels because export terminals consume some of the feed gas to operate on-site liquefaction equipment, the administration notes.

This year, U.S. LNG exports are set to average 12.0 Bcf/d, per EIA’s estimates. Next year, the average exports are expected to jump to 13.3 Bcf/d as two new LNG liquefaction projects are expected to come online—Golden Pass and Plaquemines.

Despite concerns about cost inflation, developers of LNG projects in the United States have approved a record-high volume of export capacity so far this year, driven by rising global LNG demand and increased long-term contracting from customers willing to boost energy security.

Earlier this month, NextDecade took the final investment decision for the first phase of a new LNG facility in Texas after it secured $18.4 billion in funding. The first phase of the Rio Grande LNG will consist of three liquefaction trains, with Phase 1 having already secured long-term offtake commitments from buyers including Shell, Exxon, TotalEnergies, Engie, and several Chinese energy companies, as well as Portugal’s Galp, and Japan’s Itochu Corporation. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

