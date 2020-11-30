Gold Set For Its Worst Month In 4 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.45 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 47.59 -0.59 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.937 +0.094 +3.31%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 46.08 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 13 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.937 +0.094 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 47.35 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 4 days 47.98 -0.07 -0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 45.81 +0.20 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 47.58 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 4 days 49.62 +0.51 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 33.04 -0.24 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 35.03 -0.18 -0.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 44.53 -0.18 -0.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 45.93 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 40.28 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 40.53 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 41.13 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 39.48 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 43.43 -0.18 -0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 43.43 -0.18 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Tesla Semi
  • 2 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 11 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 18 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th
  • 7 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Biden's Green New Deal- Short Term - How Will He Start to Transition Out Of Crude?
  • 2 days America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 4 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 18 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter

Breaking News:

Gold Set For Its Worst Month In 4 Years

British Military Sent On Secret Mission To Protect Saudi Oilfields

British Military Sent On Secret Mission To Protect Saudi Oilfields

It has been revealed that…

The Secret Weapon That Will Save Oil & Gas Pipeline Operators Billions

The Secret Weapon That Will Save Oil & Gas Pipeline Operators Billions

An emerging technology could completely…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Gold Set For Its Worst Month In 4 Years

By MINING.com - Nov 30, 2020, 2:30 PM CST

Gold prices extended their decline below $1,800/oz on Monday as growing optimism for an end to the pandemic continues to direct investors towards riskier assets, casting shadow over safe havens like bullion.

Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,781.30 per ounce to 11:40 a.m. EST, on course for its worst month in four years. US gold futures traded 0.2% lower at $1,783.40 per ounce in New York.

The latest boost for risk appetite came over the weekend when top US health officials said a vaccine will probably be deployed across the nation before the end of the year. Elsewhere, an index of China’s manufacturing sector rose to a three-year high on Monday, which further raised the risk sentiment.

“The news of vaccines has led to a lot of optimism in the market and we are seeing some outflows in safe-haven assets like the dollar, treasuries and the same is being reflected in gold prices,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in a Reuters interview.

Meanwhile, a potential vaccine-induced economic recovery has put global stocks on track for their best month on record.

“Investors have moved to other assets, seeking faster gains, although they haven’t forgotten that central banks will be forced to print money for many years to help the economy to recover from the covid-19 crisis,” ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

Bullion is suffering as investors reverse this year’s hunt for havens amid deep economic uncertainties and a fractious US general election. The metal has declined nearly 15% from its record high set earlier in August.

But analysts believe other factors that favor gold — including an ultra-dovish monetary policy and the risk of steeper inflation — remain in place.

“The current weakness of gold is all the more remarkable given that the US dollar is likewise weak,” Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, said in an emailed note.

“After the price fell below the support level at $1,800 on Friday, the technical picture became even more gloomy, which no doubt has prompted further short-term-oriented investors to withdraw.”

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Hit $65 In 2021

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Expected To Increase Oil Prices To Asia

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com