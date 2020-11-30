Gold Set For Its Worst Month In 4 Years

Gold prices extended their decline below $1,800/oz on Monday as growing optimism for an end to the pandemic continues to direct investors towards riskier assets, casting shadow over safe havens like bullion.

Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,781.30 per ounce to 11:40 a.m. EST, on course for its worst month in four years. US gold futures traded 0.2% lower at $1,783.40 per ounce in New York.

The latest boost for risk appetite came over the weekend when top US health officials said a vaccine will probably be deployed across the nation before the end of the year. Elsewhere, an index of China’s manufacturing sector rose to a three-year high on Monday, which further raised the risk sentiment.