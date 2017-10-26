Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.66 +0.02 +0.04%
Brent Crude 59.04 +0.81 +1.39%
Mars US 54.01 +0.48 +0.90%
Opec Basket 55.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.64 +0.28 +0.57%
Natural Gas 3.051 -0.03 -1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 58.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 55.19 +0.87 +1.60%
Basra Light 54.72 +0.73 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 58.50 +1.08 +1.88%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Girassol 58.77 +0.92 +1.59%
Opec Basket 55.59 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.45 +0.63 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 42.50 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 58.38 -0.04 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 2 hours ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 3 hours Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 4 hours Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 5 hours U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 hours U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 7 hours Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 9 hours Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 15 hours Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 20 hours Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 1 day Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 1 day U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 1 day Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 1 day Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 1 day Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 2 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 2 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 2 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 2 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 2 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 2 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 2 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 3 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 3 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 3 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 3 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 3 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 3 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 6 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 6 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 6 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 6 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 6 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 6 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 6 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 6 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 6 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction

Iraq Seizes Saudi Share In U.S. Oil Market

Iraq Seizes Saudi Share In U.S. Oil Market

With Saudi crude loadings to…

The Approaching U.S. Energy-Economic Crisis

The Approaching U.S. Energy-Economic Crisis

The connection between energy and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Oct 26, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Brazil

This Friday, Brazil’s deepwater pre-salt blocks will go on auction, and all eight blocks are likely to be awarded, according to senior officials.

The country is set to auction the blocks located in the Atlantic Ocean during the first such event in four years.

“The success rate in the pre-salt is higher than anywhere else,” Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente said. “You need to be where there is high productivity and a low cost of lifting. Pre-salt is one of these areas. So I would be surprised if it is not competitive. I expect all of the blocks to receive bids.”

Petrobras plans to bid on three blocks of interest, but Parente declined to name the companies it plans to work with to compete for those tenders.

Shell is confident that it can produce oil from Brazil’s promising prolific pre-salt layer for less than $40 per barrel; that’s why the supermajor is taking part in the Brazilian auction, Wael Sawan, Executive Vice President Deepwater at Shell, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The pre-salt layer holds high-quality and prolific oil reserves, and recent Brazilian reforms have made them more attractive assets, Sawan told Reuters on the sidelines of an oil industry event in Rio de Janeiro. Shell believes that it can extract oil from those fields below its targeted breakeven cost of $40 a barrel, otherwise it would not have taken part in the auction, Shell’s manager noted.

Shell and Brazil’s Petrobras signed last month an agreement to set up a long-term cooperation initiative to develop pre-salt fields in Brazil. Shell is already strategic partner of Petrobras in the pre-salt layer, holding minority interests in the Libra and Lula fields and in other areas such as Sapinhoá, Lapa, and Iara, all of which are located in the Santos Basin. Currently, Petrobras and Shell are partners in ten exploration and production consortia, each operating in five blocks.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex

Next Post

Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com