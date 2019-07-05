Brazil’s Petrobras Puts Offshore E&P Oil, Gas Assets For Sale

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 15 mins 57.51 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 14 mins 64.34 +1.04 +1.64%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.398 +0.108 +4.72%
Mars US 2 days 59.49 +1.19 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.74 +1.18%
Urals 16 hours 59.95 +0.55 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.398 +0.108 +4.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.76 +1.00 +1.65%
Murban 2 days 63.33 +1.01 +1.62%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.95 +0.07 +0.12%
Basra Light 3 days 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.65 +0.26 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Girassol 2 days 64.48 +0.70 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.74 +1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.39 +1.54 +3.59%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 52.99 +1.09 +2.10%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.84 +1.09 +1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.64 +1.54 +3.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.34 +1.09 +2.21%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.34 +1.09 +2.21%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.44 +1.44 +2.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.59 +1.14 +2.02%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.44 +1.69 +3.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 16 hours 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 51.46 +0.17 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.41 +0.17 +0.31%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.41 +0.17 +0.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.22 +1.09 +1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 2 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 5 hours A Silence is heard
  • 3 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 22 hours US, Taliban Scramble To Rewrite Draft On Troop Withdrawal
  • 4 hours Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 6 hours US Adds Robust 224,000 Jobs In June
  • 1 day Oil Prices Fall On Signs Of Slowing U.S. Demand
  • 6 hours GM, Ford Quarterly China Sales Slide Again Amid Economy Woes
  • 18 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 2 days U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 2 days Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 2 days Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 days The EU Sets New Leaders:Italian Socialist Sassoli Elected EU Parliament Speaker

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Petrobras Puts Offshore E&P Oil, Gas Assets For Sale

Oil Prices Set For Worst Weekly Drop In Five Weeks

Oil Prices Set For Worst Weekly Drop In Five Weeks

Concerns about weakening global economy…

Beyond OPEC: Oil Markets Have Serious Demand Issues

Beyond OPEC: Oil Markets Have Serious Demand Issues

The decision of OPEC and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil’s Petrobras Puts Offshore E&P Oil, Gas Assets For Sale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 05, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Petrobras

Petrobras is putting up for sale two operating shallow-water offshore gas fields and a deepwater oil exploration concession in the Espírito Santo Basin, as part of efforts to optimize its portfolio and improve capital allocation, Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas firm said on Friday.

Petrobras has launched the opportunity disclosure stage—the so-called teaser—for the sale of its 100-percent stakes in the gas fields Peroá and Cangoá, and its 88.9-percent interest in the deepwater Malombe oil field, where oil was discovered in 2011.

Spain’s Repsol is currently withdrawing from its 11.1-percent interest in Malombe in favor of Petrobras, and should this transaction be approved and completed, Petrobras will be selling 100 percent in the field, the Brazilian company said.

At the beginning of this year, reports emerged that Brazil was pushing for major state-owned companies, including Petrobras, to privatize some subsidiaries as the Brazilian government of new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro looks to raise US$20 billion in state asset sales in 2019.

“The privatization of the company is not in question. I do not have a mandate to think about it,” Petrobras’ new chief executive Roberto Castello Branco—who was tapped by Bolsonaro to lead the company—said in November.

Yet, the sale of non-core assets at Petrobras was expected to continue under Castello Branco, whose strategic vision for the company includes “portfolio management, capital cost reduction, and relentless pursuit of cost reduction.”

In late April, Petrobras approved the sale of several refineries as part of its divestment plan, and last month, it struck a deal with the Brazilian antitrust regulator that will allow it to sell those downstream assets in a bid, the company said, to encourage greater competition in the industry.  

Earlier this week, Petrobras announced the start of the non-binding phase for the sale of its total equity interest in 14 onshore exploration and production concessions in Bahia state, jointly designated as the Recôncavo Cluster.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Rivals In Oil Producer Sudan Reach Power-Sharing Deal

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

How Oil Defeated The Nazis

 Alt text

What’s Keeping The U.S. From Developing Its Cleanest Energy Source?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com