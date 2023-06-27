Brazil To Finalize Wind, Hydrogen Framework By Year’s End

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 67.70 -1.67 -2.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins 72.51 -1.67 -2.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.07 -1.48 -1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.763 -0.028 -1.00%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 2.517 -0.021 -0.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 69.87 +0.81 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.517 -0.021 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.54 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.95 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.41 +0.59 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 575 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.45 +0.55 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.93 +0.44 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.42 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 28 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.12 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.52 +0.21 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.77 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 66.92 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.62 +0.21 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 64.92 +0.21 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.87 +0.21 +0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 63.22 +0.21 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 1 day "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Drop Amid Oil Price Slide

Investors Wary As Beijing's Stimulus Strategy Falls Short

Investors Wary As Beijing's Stimulus Strategy Falls Short

As China refrains from adding…

U.S. Oil Drilling Slow Down Continues

U.S. Oil Drilling Slow Down Continues

The total number of total…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil To Finalize Wind, Hydrogen Framework By Year’s End

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 27, 2023, 3:15 PM CDT

Despite Petrobras hoping to be the last oil producer standing amid the energy transition, Brazil is looking to pass regulations for its offshore wind and green hydrogen industries by the end of this year, Brazil’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has voiced support for the energy transition, promising to keep that as a focus of this administration. Meanwhile, Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates said in a Bloomberg interview back in March that the company could be the last man standing when it comes to crude oil production amid the energy transition, adding that “we will get market share”. 

But Prates also said in March that Petrobras must be ready for the “unavoidable” energy transition—and that Petrobras wanted to be a significant part of the energy transition process.

One of the ways Petrobras intends to be part of the energy transition—beyond being the last man standing when it comes to oil production—is getting into offshore wind power generation, which Petrobras argues isn’t a huge leap, considering it already has deepwater experience when it comes to oil.

The size of Brazil’s wind aspirations is significant. Brazilian Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said this week that there is an auction coming up just for the transmission lines that would transport solar and onshore wind energy from one part of the country to another that has the potential to bring in more than $40 billion in investments.

But the country doesn’t have any regulations yet for the wind or green hydrogen industries.

In other Brazilian energy news, Petrobras won its Supreme Court appeal this week against a case over salary remuneration that will keep it from having to pay nearly $4 billion in salary corrections.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Asks For Same Oil Deal Chevron Has In Venezuela

Next Post

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Drop Amid Oil Price Slide

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com