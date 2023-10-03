Brazil Gears Up To Launch Its First Power Deals Exchange In 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.41 +0.59 +0.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.03 +0.32 +0.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.00 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.957 +0.117 +4.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.052 -2.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 86.97 -1.92 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.052 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 673 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 126 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Brazil Gears Up To Launch Its First Power Deals Exchange In 2024

Saudi Arabia Considers A Surprising Bet On Iranian Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Considers A Surprising Bet On Iranian Oil And Gas

Russia and China have been…

Rosebank Gets Green Light For North Sea Oil Development

Rosebank Gets Green Light For North Sea Oil Development

The Rosebank development in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Gears Up To Launch Its First Power Deals Exchange In 2024

By Michael Kern - Oct 03, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Brazil will have its first energy exchange for power deals next year, which is expected to raise the volumes of energy-related financial products, the chief executive of the new exchange has told Reuters

The fund L4 Venture Builder, B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao, the operator of Brazil’s stock exchange, and Nodal Exchange, part of European Energy Exchange, are the companies creating the joint venture energy exchange N5X in Brazil.  

The new energy exchange is expected to start operations next year. Its first offering will be a service to register power purchase agreements (PPAs) on the free market between power generators and large industrial consumers. 

N5X will also look to offer electricity derivatives after it obtains regulatory approvals. 

Brazil is a large power market but its energy-related financial products trading is underdeveloped. 

“There is an opportunity for the volume traded to be greater,” Dri Barbosa, chief executive officer of the new exchange, told Reuters. 

Brazil is the largest energy market and the largest electricity market in Latin America and has the seventh largest electricity generation capacity in the world, according to the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce. 

Brazil’s installed capacity was 181.6 GW in 2021, a 3.9% increase from 2020, with remarkable growth from wind power, 21.2%, and solar power, 40.9%. Investment into the Brazilian electricity sector is expected to reach $94 billion by 2029, including utility-scale generation, distributed generation, and transmission projects. 

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the free power market in Brazil is growing fast, with over 4,800 consumer units joining the market between January and August—the fastest pace of migrations to the free market in Brazilian history, BNamericas reported last week, citing the Chamber of Electric Energy Commercialization, CCEE. The non-regulated market currently has around 35,540 consumers, mostly industries and companies in the services and trade sectors – and accounts for around 37% of the country’s total energy consumption.   

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Coal Production Surges By 83% At India’s Largest Power Firm

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com