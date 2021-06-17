Bottleneck At Crucial Chinese Port Could Cause Trouble For Oil Shipping

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.03 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins SellBuy 73.08 -1.31 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.213 -0.040 -1.23%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.066 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.134 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.16 +1.17 +1.63%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 70.34 -1.26 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.134 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.87 +1.01 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.70 +1.04 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.21 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 74.25 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.10 +1.15 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.54 +1.15 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.16 +1.17 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.71 +0.29 +0.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 58.65 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 71.15 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.55 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 67.60 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 65.15 +0.03 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 65.15 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 67.50 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 70.40 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 65.05 +0.03 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 72.84 -1.08 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.00 -1.10 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +1.25 +2.04%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.59 +1.27 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 13 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 18 hours Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land
  • 1 day And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Set For Record $30 Billion Free Cash Flow In 2021

G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

The G7 nations failed to…

Bullish Fundamentals Drive Oil Prices Higher

Bullish Fundamentals Drive Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices have rallied in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Bottleneck At Crucial Chinese Port Could Cause Trouble For Oil Shipping

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 17, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

A major bottleneck at a Chinese port is creating additional disruption to supply chains and global trade, two months after the Suez Canal blockage disrupted global shipping, including oil cargo routes.

The current situation at the Chinese port of Yantian Port is a “worrying” trend, the world’s largest container shipping company, Denmark-based A.P. Moller – Maersk, said on Thursday.

The port’s operations were disrupted several weeks ago because of a COVID-19 outbreak, creating considerable congestion of container ships bound out of China as Chinese exports are booming with global economies reopening.

“After a six-day stop on export containers, the Yantian Port Authorities have announced that productivity is gradually set to increase as more workers return and more berths reopen, but the damage has already been done,” Maersk said in a statement.

“The trend is worrying, and unceasing congestion is becoming a global problem. Due to Covid-19 and a significant volume push since the end of last year, terminals are becoming global bottlenecks, be it at berths, yards or gating out cargo, and it’s continuing throughout the logistics chain – in the warehouses, the distribution centres – with numbers on the rise,” the company added.

The average waiting time at Yantian is “16 days and counting,” Maersk said on Wednesday.  

Crude oil cargoes are not affected, but the disruption to supply chains, leading to high prices, is already evident and impacting inflation globally.

According to Yantian Port authorities, traffic could return to normal by the end of this month, Bloomberg reports

The disruption in China is the second such shipping crisis this year, after the Suez Canal blockage stopped traffic on the important shipping chokepoint, including for crude and refined oil products, at the end of March. Back then, the skyscraper-sized containership Ever Given got stuck sideways in the canal. Analysts then estimated that as many 10 crude tankers carrying around 13 million barrels of oil were affected by the disrupted traffic in the Suez Canal.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Jeff Bezos-Backed Company To Build Fusion Plant In UK

Next Post

U.S. Shale Set For Record $30 Billion Free Cash Flow In 2021

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Is The IEA Report A Tipping Point For Oil Investing?

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com