BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.67 +1.13 +1.78%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.41 +1.28 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.698 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 17 hours 62.10 +1.39 +2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.31 +0.57 +0.91%
Urals 1 day 64.26 +2.61 +4.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.59 -0.33 -0.51%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.59 -0.33 -0.51%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.57 +0.85 +1.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.55 +0.90 +1.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.698 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 62.73 +0.55 +0.88%
Murban 1 day 66.28 +0.55 +0.84%
Iran Heavy 1 day 61.45 +1.01 +1.67%
Basra Light 1 day 63.11 +1.40 +2.27%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.91 +1.04 +1.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.57 +0.85 +1.27%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.57 +0.85 +1.27%
Girassol 1 day 67.32 +0.90 +1.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.31 +0.57 +0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.59 +1.37 +3.32%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.54 -1.59 -4.53%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 67.29 +2.36 +3.63%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 63.79 +1.41 +2.26%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.64 +1.41 +2.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 55.04 +1.41 +2.63%
Peace Sour 1 day 55.04 +1.41 +2.63%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.04 +1.41 +2.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.04 +1.41 +2.25%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.79 +1.41 +2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.59 -0.33 -0.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.75 +1.25 +2.14%
Giddings 1 day 53.50 +1.25 +2.39%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.22 +1.21 +1.86%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.35 +1.34 +2.39%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.30 +1.34 +2.23%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.30 +1.34 +2.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.85 +1.34 +2.29%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.82 -0.28 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 36 mins Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 1 hour EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 18 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 39 mins The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 19 mins Getting out of oil .. now
  • 33 mins McDonald's Sets Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets
  • 28 mins Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 3 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 16 hours Why Are Investors Ignoring China's Oil Giant?
  • 13 hours 2020 - Electricity From Renewables Will Be Cheaper Than From Most Fossil Fuels?
  • 17 hours G20 Rejects Calls for Cryptocurrency Regulation
  • 19 hours Self-Driving Cars' First Fatality
  • 18 hours New Rules to Phase Out Coal and Reduce Natural Gas in Canada
  • 20 hours Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 13 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 13 hours Russian influence on energy markets-Report

Breaking News:

BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid

How Will OPEC React To Soaring Shale Production?

How Will OPEC React To Soaring Shale Production?

OPEC has finally admitted that…

Is Tesla About to Collapse?

Is Tesla About to Collapse?

The remarkable resilience of Tesla…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 21, 2018, 9:00 AM CDT PBR

The Macquarie Group Ltd. is financing a bid on Petrobras assets using financial assistance from Bank of America and Banco Bradesco, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The bridge-loan could be as big as $6 billion, though it will mostly be offered in reais, Brazil’s main currency, in order to avoid currency hedges, anonymous sources said.

The Brazilian state-owned subsidiary for sale is called TAG, and it operates completely in the Brazilian currency, which means the loan could give Macquarie a leg up over several other bidding groups.

Sao Paulo-based Itausa – Investimientos Itau SA will compete with the TAG deal in a consortium with Sydney-based Macquarie, Canada Pension Plan Investment Plan, and Singapore-based GIC Private Limited, sources close to the matter said.

French utility major Engie is leading another bidding group, and Mubadala Development also seeks to lodge a separate bid on the Petrobras subsidiary.

Transportadora Associada de Gas (TAG) owns a 2,800-mile network of pipelines across 10 Brazilian states. Its sale would help meet one-third of Petrobras’ divestment plan to pull itself out of debt.

New revenues for Petrobras and Brasilia are expected from pre-salt layers in the near future. But the fields can be complex and costly to fully exploit. However, the potential held by the pre-salt belt is tremendous. Its basins have some of the highest drilling success rates globally, and the national petroleum agency, the ANP, believes that if effectively exploited, the pre-salt area could easily double Brazil’s oil reserves.

Industry insiders estimate that the largest oil field in the pre-salt acreage, the Libra field, has recoverable oil resources of up to 15 billion barrels. For these reasons, during 2017, pre-salt production became a major driver of Brazil’s growing oil output. And for the first time ever, in December 2017, it was responsible for over half of the nation’s total oil output.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com