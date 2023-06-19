Blinken And Xi Sit Down In “Positive Step” Towards Mending Relations

In an effort to halt the rapid decline in relations between the powerful rival countries, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing in a 35-minute meeting which the top US diplomat called a "positive step" toward mending ties.

Blinken's message that the US government is committed to responsibly managing relations appeared well received by Xi, coming at the end of Blinken's two-day visit, with the Chinese leader remarking, "This is very good."

The meeting was held in the Great Hall of the People, which is off the West side of Tiananmen Square, typically used for receiving heads of state and other top dignitaries.

A State Department statement said "It’s in the interest of the United States, in the interests of China, and in the interest of the world" for the two nations to mend ties.

Prior to going into the Xi meeting, Xi met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, and with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang - both of which were present in the Xi meeting.

According to a summary of the US call readout:

During his meeting with Blinken, Xi said China does not seek to challenge or displace the United States, but insisted the U.S. must also respect China’s rights and interests, according to a readout from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Blinken denied that the U.S. is trying to contain China economically, as Xi has charged, and said Washington wanted to see economic growth in every part of the world.

"But at the same time we can, we will and we must take steps necessary to protect our national security," he said, referring to U.S. efforts to limit China’s access to semiconductor technology, among other actions he described as "narrowly focused."

The Blinken-Qin talks had lasted six hours, and while China hadn't greeted Blinken's visit in the lead-up with much enthusiasm after the original February debate was postponed in the wake of the "spy balloon" shootdown and saga, it's being widely perceived that this could lay the groundwork for a Xi and Biden meeting later this year.

Overall the talks were dubbed "candid" and "constructive". The below notes are based on Bloomberg's review of the readouts from both sides as a result of the Blinken's two-day visit and high-level meetings:

China hasn’t agreed on military to military ties with the US; US will keep working on that

Progress with China is hard; it takes time

US clear eyed about challenges posed by China; Blinken discussed unfair treatment of US companies with China

China’s broad economic success also in US interests; not in US’s interests to decouple from China

Healthy economic engagement benefits the US and China

US needs to protect critical technologies

US wants to work with China on climate, public health

Blinken reiterates he welcomes China role in Ukraine diplomacy

Blinken raised concerns on China’s provocative Taiwan actions

Differences on Taiwan should be resolved peacefully

US committed to one China policy, three communiques

Blinken expects additional senior visits from US officials

China, US set up working group on fentanyl

Importantly, some 'assurances' were given on Taiwan, with Blinken reiterating that the administration's commitment to 'Once China' hasn't changed...

Also interesting is that China's top diplomat Wang Yi had said that worsened relations were the result of the United States’ “misperceptions” about China, laying down that Washington must make a choice "between dialogue and confrontation, and cooperation and conflict."

By Zerohedge.com