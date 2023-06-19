Blinken And Xi Sit Down In “Positive Step” Towards Mending Relations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 29 mins 71.13 -0.65 -0.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.09 -0.52 -0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.665 +0.033 +1.25%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.654 -0.027 -1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.654 -0.027 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.13 +2.13 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 4 days 76.59 +2.09 +2.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.36 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph down Basra Light 566 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 75.71 +1.02 +1.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 4 days 77.82 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 18 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 17 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Blinken And Xi Sit Down In “Positive Step” Towards Mending Relations

Aluminum Prices Flatline As LME Grapples With Russian Inventory

Aluminum Prices Flatline As LME Grapples With Russian Inventory

Aluminum prices remain uncertain as…

Emerging Markets Embrace Innovative Water Management Strategies

Emerging Markets Embrace Innovative Water Management Strategies

Emerging markets are implementing innovative…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Blinken And Xi Sit Down In “Positive Step” Towards Mending Relations

By ZeroHedge - Jun 19, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

In an effort to halt the rapid decline in relations between the powerful rival countries, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing in a 35-minute meeting which the top US diplomat called a "positive step" toward mending ties.

Blinken's message that the US government is committed to responsibly managing relations appeared well received by Xi, coming at the end of Blinken's two-day visit, with the Chinese leader remarking, "This is very good."

The meeting was held in the Great Hall of the People, which is off the West side of Tiananmen Square, typically used for receiving heads of state and other top dignitaries.

A State Department statement said "It’s in the interest of the United States, in the interests of China, and in the interest of the world" for the two nations to mend ties.

Prior to going into the Xi meeting, Xi met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, and with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang - both of which were present in the Xi meeting.

According to a summary of the US call readout

During his meeting with Blinken, Xi said China does not seek to challenge or displace the United States, but insisted the U.S. must also respect China’s rights and interests, according to a readout from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Blinken denied that the U.S. is trying to contain China economically, as Xi has charged, and said Washington wanted to see economic growth in every part of the world.

"But at the same time we can, we will and we must take steps necessary to protect our national security," he said, referring to U.S. efforts to limit China’s access to semiconductor technology, among other actions he described as "narrowly focused."

The Blinken-Qin talks had lasted six hours, and while China hadn't greeted Blinken's visit in the lead-up with much enthusiasm after the original February debate was postponed in the wake of the "spy balloon" shootdown and saga, it's being widely perceived that this could lay the groundwork for a Xi and Biden meeting later this year.

Overall the talks were dubbed "candid" and "constructive". The below notes are based on Bloomberg's review of the readouts from both sides as a result of the Blinken's two-day visit and high-level meetings:

  • China hasn’t agreed on military to military ties with the US; US will keep working on that
  • Progress with China is hard; it takes time
  • US clear eyed about challenges posed by China; Blinken discussed unfair treatment of US companies with China
  • China’s broad economic success also in US interests; not in US’s interests to decouple from China
  • Healthy economic engagement benefits the US and China
  • US needs to protect critical technologies
  • US wants to work with China on climate, public health
  • Blinken reiterates he welcomes China role in Ukraine diplomacy
  • Blinken raised concerns on China’s provocative Taiwan actions
  • Differences on Taiwan should be resolved peacefully
  • US committed to one China policy, three communiques
  • Blinken expects additional senior visits from US officials
  • China, US set up working group on fentanyl

Importantly, some 'assurances' were given on Taiwan, with Blinken reiterating that the administration's commitment to 'Once China' hasn't changed...

ADVERTISEMENT

Also interesting is that China's top diplomat Wang Yi had said that worsened relations were the result of the United States’ “misperceptions” about China, laying down that Washington must make a choice "between dialogue and confrontation, and cooperation and conflict."

By Zerohedge.com 

 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Warren Buffett Bullish On Japanese Equities

Next Post

UK Manufacturing Sector Soars Thanks To Aerospace Boom

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com