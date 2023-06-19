Blinken And Xi Sit Down In “Positive Step” Towards Mending Relations

Aluminum prices remain uncertain as…
In an effort to halt the rapid decline in relations between the powerful rival countries, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing in a 35-minute meeting which the top US diplomat called a "positive step" toward mending ties.
Blinken's message that the US government is committed to responsibly managing relations appeared well received by Xi, coming at the end of Blinken's two-day visit, with the Chinese leader remarking, "This is very good."
The meeting was held in the Great Hall of the People, which is off the West side of Tiananmen Square, typically used for receiving heads of state and other top dignitaries.
A State Department statement said "It’s in the interest of the United States, in the interests of China, and in the interest of the world" for the two nations to mend ties.
Prior to going into the Xi meeting, Xi met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, and with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang - both of which were present in the Xi meeting.
According to a summary of the US call readout:
During his meeting with Blinken, Xi said China does not seek to challenge or displace the United States, but insisted the U.S. must also respect China’s rights and interests, according to a readout from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Blinken denied that the U.S. is trying to contain China economically, as Xi has charged, and said Washington wanted to see economic growth in every part of the world.
"But at the same time we can, we will and we must take steps necessary to protect our national security," he said, referring to U.S. efforts to limit China’s access to semiconductor technology, among other actions he described as "narrowly focused."
The Blinken-Qin talks had lasted six hours, and while China hadn't greeted Blinken's visit in the lead-up with much enthusiasm after the original February debate was postponed in the wake of the "spy balloon" shootdown and saga, it's being widely perceived that this could lay the groundwork for a Xi and Biden meeting later this year.
Overall the talks were dubbed "candid" and "constructive". The below notes are based on Bloomberg's review of the readouts from both sides as a result of the Blinken's two-day visit and high-level meetings:
Importantly, some 'assurances' were given on Taiwan, with Blinken reiterating that the administration's commitment to 'Once China' hasn't changed...
Also interesting is that China's top diplomat Wang Yi had said that worsened relations were the result of the United States’ “misperceptions” about China, laying down that Washington must make a choice "between dialogue and confrontation, and cooperation and conflict."
