Bill Gates: Nuclear Power Will Be Needed For Cleaner Energy

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 63.53 +0.31 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 38 mins 67.08 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 2.777 -0.018 -0.64%
Graph up Mars US 38 mins 63.13 +0.26 +0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 64.00 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 1.892 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 61.85 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Natural Gas 51 mins 2.777 -0.018 -0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.98 -0.45 -0.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.10 -0.76 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 62.75 +1.46 +2.38%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.47 +2.20 +3.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.10 +1.60 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.00 +0.27 +0.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.16 +1.56 +3.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.67 +1.50 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 62.22 +1.55 +2.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 63.62 +1.55 +2.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 60.72 +1.55 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 57.72 +1.55 +2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.72 +1.55 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 59.97 +1.55 +2.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 61.72 +1.55 +2.58%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 57.87 +1.55 +2.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 64.32 -0.28 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.48 +0.31 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.43 +0.31 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.43 +0.31 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +1.50 +2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.61 +1.55 +2.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 55 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 15 mins Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 1 hour Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 41 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 8 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 1 day Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 31 mins NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 9 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 1 day The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want

Breaking News:

Car With Explosives Found Near Home Of India's Richest Man

Oil Dips As Texas Producers Slowly Move To Restore Output

Oil Dips As Texas Producers Slowly Move To Restore Output

Oil prices extended Thursday’s losses…

Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

Battery makers are desperate to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Bill Gates: Nuclear Power Will Be Needed For Cleaner Energy

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 25, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

Nuclear power generation is necessary for the world to have cleaner energy solutions, although nuclear has yet to convince naysayers who generally associate it with Chernobyl or nuclear weapons, according to Bill Gates.

In a recent interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Gates – who is invested in nuclear power ventures – said that nuclear electricity generation would “absolutely” be politically palatable because it is safer than coal, natural gas, and oil.

“Nuclear has actually been safer than any other source of [power] generation,” Gates told CNBC. “You know, coal plants, coal particulate, natural gas pipelines blowing up. The deaths per unit of power on these other approaches are — are far higher,” Gates said.

Climate change advocate Gates wrote in his blog at the end of 2018 that the United States “needs to regain its leading role in nuclear power research.”

“Nuclear is ideal for dealing with climate change, because it is the only carbon-free, scalable energy source that’s available 24 hours a day. The problems with today’s reactors, such as the risk of accidents, can be solved through innovation,” Gates said back in 2018.

In 2006, Gates founded nuclear energy venture TerraPower with other visionaries. Last year, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded TerraPower $80 million to demonstrate its small advanced nuclear power reactor Natrium and integrated energy system with its technology co-developer GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and engineering and construction partner Bechtel. 

TerraPower looks to build mini reactors to store electricity and thus supplement wind and solar power in the grids, TerraPower’s President and chief executive officer Chris Levesque told Reuters last year.

Gates, together with Jeff Bezos, is backing nuclear fusion, too. Commonwealth Fusion Systems, which was spun out of MIT, is working on fusion and is backed by the billionaires via the Breakthrough Energy fund that supports clean energy solutions.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Copper Prices Soar To 10-Year Highs

Next Post

Air Taxi Company Joby Goes Public Through SPAC

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com