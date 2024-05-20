Biggest U.S. Pension Fund to Vote Against Exxon Board

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.01 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.83 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.17 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.725 +0.099 +3.77%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.552 -0.022 -0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 199 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.552 -0.022 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 902 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 355 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 66.38 +0.84 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.73 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.98 +0.84 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.08 +0.84 +1.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.83 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.78 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.18 +0.84 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.29 +0.83 +1.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.75 +0.69 +0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.29 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.50 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 6 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 24 hours A question...
  • 12 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Biggest U.S. Pension Fund to Vote Against Exxon Board

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

The release last week of…

British Steel Plans to Build Electric Arc Furnace at Scunthorpe Site

British Steel Plans to Build Electric Arc Furnace at Scunthorpe Site

British Steel received approval to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Biggest U.S. Pension Fund to Vote Against Exxon Board

By Charles Kennedy - May 20, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

The United States’ largest pension fund, CalPERS, will vote against the ExxonMobil board at the upcoming May 29 board meeting, in a move designed to block the supermajor’s attempt to sue activist investors who are pressuring it to move more quickly on lowering emissions, Reuters reported on Monday. 

Activist investors have already withdrawn their resolution, but Exxon has continued to forge ahead with the lawsuit, attempting to recoup legal costs related and other expenses accrued in the interim. 

The CalPERS decision has been gaining momentum for months. Back in March, CalPERS, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System with some $490 billion in assets under management, opined that it was not “particularly helpful for companies to be suing the people who provide their capital”, Reuters cited the fund’s investment director, Drew Hambly, as telling a fund board meeting. At the same time, CalPERS administrative board president, Theresa Taylor, was said to have described Exxon’s move against the activist investors as part of a more intricate plan to derail ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing in the sector. 

However, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods has consistently defended the company’s actions, saying the activist investors are “not legitimate investors”. 

Recent disclosures show CalPERS holding an approximately 0.2% stake in Exxon, Reuters reports, adding that the final decision to vote against the board on May 29 was recommended by proxy advisor Glass Lewis. 

The board meeting comes shortly after Exxon reported Q1 earnings in April, coming in lower than consensus estimates, due to declining natural gas prices and refining margins and non-cash adjustments. The U.S. supermajor booked first-quarter earnings of $8.2 billion, down from $11.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings per share were $2.06 for the first quarter of 2024, down from $2.79 for the same period last year.

Exxon’s Q1 2024 earnings per share were below the analyst consensus forecast of $2.19 compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Fuel Terminal Resumes Exports After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com