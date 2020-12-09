Big Oil Boosts Earnings From Tax-Haven Affiliates

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 45.52 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 48.98 +0.14 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 2.442 +0.043 +1.79%
Graph down Mars US 45 mins 46.40 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 47.79 -0.56 -1.16%
Graph up Urals 22 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 47.49 +0.07 +0.15%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.49 +0.07 +0.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.83 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.17 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Natural Gas 45 mins 2.442 +0.043 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 48.35 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 48.89 +0.15 +0.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 46.48 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.55 +0.21 +0.42%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 48.53 -0.15 -0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 48.83 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.83 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 50.33 -0.14 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 47.79 -0.56 -1.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 17 days 32.22 -0.65 -1.98%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.45 -0.11 -0.33%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 44.60 -0.16 -0.36%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 46.00 -0.16 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.90 -0.16 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 38.10 -0.16 -0.42%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.10 -0.16 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.95 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.40 +0.44 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.20 -0.16 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 47.49 +0.07 +0.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 47.94 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.59 -0.16 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 7 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 23 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 18 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 2 days Tesla Semi
  • 17 mins Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Big Oil Boosts Earnings From Tax-Haven Affiliates

Big Oil Is Shedding Assets To Focus On Key Projects

Big Oil Is Shedding Assets To Focus On Key Projects

Oil majors are having to…

Will China Win The Nuclear Fusion Race?

Will China Win The Nuclear Fusion Race?

China has now powered up…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Boosts Earnings From Tax-Haven Affiliates

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 09, 2020, 2:30 PM CST

Some of the world’s biggest oil corporations have boosted their earnings in recent years by paying very little or no taxes at all on profits of their affiliates in offshore tax havens, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a review of company filings and reports from rating agencies.

According to a special Reuters report by Tom Bergin and Ron Bousso, companies such as Chevron, Shell, BP, Total, and Eni have affiliates providing oil trading, banking, or insurance services in offshore tax havens, and the profits of those affiliates are either taxed very lightly or not at all.

All companies mentioned in the special report told Reuters they had operations in low-tax jurisdictions—not for tax purposes and avoiding taxes, which is not illegal—but for commercial reasons.

Oil supermajors have insurance and oil trading affiliates in tax havens such as Bahamas, Bermuda, Switzerland, the UK Channel Islands, and Ireland. They pay considerably less in taxes in those jurisdictions than they would have in the countries where they produce oil and gas.

According to documents reviewed by Reuters, Shell, for example, earned as much as US$2.7 billion tax-free in 2018 and 2019 from affiliates reporting profits in the Bahamas and Bermuda. That income accounted for 7 percent of Shell’s profits in 2018 and 2019, according to Reuters.

If Shell’s subsidiaries had been located in the Netherlands, the supemajor would have paid at least US$700 million in taxes on these profits, as per the Dutch corporate tax rate of 25 percent.

“Where Shell entities operate in low-tax jurisdictions, they are there for commercial and substantive reasons,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Profit-shifting—which all oil companies denied doing—deprives many oil-producing nations of additional oil tax income, experts in corporate taxation laws told Reuters. For some of those oil-producing countries, oil tax income from the big corporations is a vital source of government revenues.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kurdistan To Hand Over Oil Revenue To Iraq In Exchange For Funds

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

Is Tesla Too Ambitious For Its Own Good?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com