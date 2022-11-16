Biden Says Missiles That Hit Poland Unlikely To Have Come From Russia

The missile that struck Polish territory killing two yesterday was unlikely to have come from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier today.

The missile struck a village near the Polish border with Ukraine, sparking worry in NATO and emergency talks.

Euronews cited a Pentagon official yesterday as saying that he could not confirm whether the missile was a stray Russian projectile. CNN, meanwhile, cited the Polish foreign ministry as saying the missile was “Russian-made”.

"There is preliminary information that contests that [the missile was fired from Russia],” President Bide said today, as quoted by Sky News.

"I don't want to say that until we completely investigate it, but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see."

Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, said that "We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment."

Moscow meanwhile rejected suggestions that the missile was a stray Russian weapon, saying they were “deliberate provocations”, per a Euronews report.

The secretary-general of NATO also joined in the comments with a guarded position, saying all facts needed to be established, adding that the military alliance was monitoring the situation.

Commenting on the emergency talks held after the incident, President Biden said, as quoted by CNN, that, “We agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion … And I’m going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened.

“Then we’re going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed. There was total unanimity among the folks at the table,” the U.S. president also said.

Poland is considering invoking Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which stipulates discussions of security issues raised by members.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

