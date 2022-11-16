Biden Says Missiles That Hit Poland Unlikely To Have Come From Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 86.83 -0.09 -0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 94.08 +0.22 +0.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.38 +0.37 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.945 -0.089 -1.47%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.528 +0.012 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 82.97 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.528 +0.012 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.34 -4.23 -4.67%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.09 -3.89 -4.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.67 -1.04 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 351 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.82 -1.53 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.84 -1.32 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.15 +1.28 +2.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.67 +1.05 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 89.07 +1.05 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 87.32 +1.05 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 84.47 +1.05 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 82.47 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 91.42 +1.05 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 80.77 +1.05 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.00 -3.25 -4.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.00 -3.09 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 22 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 17 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 6 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 18 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 2 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****

Breaking News:

Allegations That Russian Rocket Drove Disruption At Druzhba Oil Pipeline

The Best ETFs To Play Energy Markets Right Now

The Best ETFs To Play Energy Markets Right Now

Energy stocks have had a…

OPEC Oil Production Fell In October As Members Missed Targets

OPEC Oil Production Fell In October As Members Missed Targets

OPEC’s oil production fell by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Says Missiles That Hit Poland Unlikely To Have Come From Russia

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 16, 2022, 3:00 AM CST

The missile that struck Polish territory killing two yesterday was unlikely to have come from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier today.

The missile struck a village near the Polish border with Ukraine, sparking worry in NATO and emergency talks.

Euronews cited a Pentagon official yesterday as saying that he could not confirm whether the missile was a stray Russian projectile. CNN, meanwhile, cited the Polish foreign ministry as saying the missile was “Russian-made”.

"There is preliminary information that contests that [the missile was fired from Russia],” President Bide said today, as quoted by Sky News.

"I don't want to say that until we completely investigate it, but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see."

Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, said that "We do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile... it was most likely a Russian-made missile, but this is all still under investigation at the moment."

Moscow meanwhile rejected suggestions that the missile was a stray Russian weapon, saying they were “deliberate provocations”, per a Euronews report.

The secretary-general of NATO also joined in the comments with a guarded position, saying all facts needed to be established, adding that the military alliance was monitoring the situation.

Commenting on the emergency talks held after the incident, President Biden said, as quoted by CNN, that, “We agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion … And I’m going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened.

“Then we’re going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed. There was total unanimity among the folks at the table,” the U.S. president also said.

Poland is considering invoking Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which stipulates discussions of security issues raised by members.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

White House Considers Curbs On Fuel Exports Amid Diesel Squeeze

Next Post

Allegations That Russian Rocket Drove Disruption At Druzhba Oil Pipeline

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com