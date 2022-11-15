Another UK Solar Company Goes Bust

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 86.86 +0.99 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 93.75 +0.61 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 17 mins 92.01 +0.18 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.141 +0.208 +3.51%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.524 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 82.37 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.524 -0.005 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.57 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.98 +0.14 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.71 -1.16 -1.28%
Graph down Basra Light 351 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 96.35 -1.28 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.16 -1.58 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.87 +0.22 +0.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.62 -3.09 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 88.02 -3.09 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 86.27 -3.09 -3.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 83.42 -3.09 -3.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 81.42 -3.09 -3.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 90.37 -3.09 -3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 79.72 -3.09 -3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.00 -3.25 -4.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.00 -3.09 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 4 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 2 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 hours Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 1 day Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Germany’s Gas Turbine Capacity Expansion Moving Too Slow

China Is Dominant In Booming Solar Market

China Is Dominant In Booming Solar Market

The war in Ukraine has…

Ukraine War Sparks Surge In Solar Power Generation In Europe

Ukraine War Sparks Surge In Solar Power Generation In Europe

Solar power has become a…

U.S. Solar Capacity Has Grown 28,500% Since 2008

U.S. Solar Capacity Has Grown 28,500% Since 2008

U.S. solar power capacity has…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Another UK Solar Company Goes Bust

By ZeroHedge - Nov 15, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Believe it or not, another solar energy company has gone bust. This time, it was one of the largest in England.  Toucan Energy Holdings 1 Ltd., based in Essex, Southern England, has gone into administration after racking up a whopping half a billion pounds in debt, according to a new Bloomberg report

The company owns 53 solar farms across the country and had borrowed £655 million from Thurrock Council over the course of four years to try and finance its expansion, the report notes.

The investments are now being called “a scandal of huge proportions” by the council's opposition. Thurrock Council has since appointed administrators to try and sell off the farms and return some cash to the council. The liquidation is supposed to “maximize recovery” for taxpayers, the current leader of the council said. 

Administrators at Interpath Advisory have been appointed to the company to help it manage, and liquidate, its portfolio. 

Related: Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

“As Leader of the Council the political buck stops with me and as such it would only be right, and expected, that I resign as Leader of the Council,” the outgoing former leader of the council said in September upon his resignation. 

Ultimately, his investments could wind up causing taxpayers £200m, according to follow up reporting by The Guardian. There was also the issue of a "£138m payment that reportedly never reached the scheme’s management company" that is being investigated. 

The council's current leader stated: “This is a positive move forward in enabling Thurrock council to resolve its financial position and maximise recovery for Thurrock residents. The solar farms held by Toucan continue to generate income and as the primary creditor Thurrock council will be able to seek to recover the value of investment."

He continued: “I am confident that the decision to place Toucan into administration is a significant step to reducing our overall debt.”

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Solar Capacity Has Grown 28,500% Since 2008
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage

Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage
Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows

Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows
The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%
The Top 5 Performing Small Oil Companies This Quarter

The Top 5 Performing Small Oil Companies This Quarter



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com