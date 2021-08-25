Biden Administration To Resume Oil Leasing On Federal Land

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.43 +0.89 +1.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.30 +1.25 +1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 3.914 +0.018 +0.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.120 +0.053 +2.55%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.298 +0.117 +5.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 67.33 +1.20 +1.81%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 64.89 +1.75 +2.77%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.298 +0.117 +5.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.44 +2.70 +4.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 69.02 +2.47 +3.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 65.28 +1.77 +2.79%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 71.49 +1.62 +2.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.31 +1.89 +2.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.07 +1.95 +2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 67.33 +1.20 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.67 +2.06 +3.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.04 +1.90 +3.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 66.54 +1.90 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 67.94 +1.90 +2.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 63.39 +1.90 +3.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 60.54 +1.90 +3.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 60.54 +1.90 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 63.19 +1.90 +3.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 66.09 +1.90 +2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 61.54 +1.90 +3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 +2.00 +3.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 58.00 +2.00 +3.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 64.95 -1.49 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 61.49 +1.90 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.44 +5.22 +8.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.44 +5.22 +8.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.25 +2.00 +3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 56.00 +3.50 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 70.53 +3.32 +4.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 1 day Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 5 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

Will Russia Emerge As A Dominant Influence In Central Asia?

Oil Ticks Higher On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Ticks Higher On Crude Inventory Draw

WTI crude prices ticked higher…

Will Big Oil Use High Oil Prices To Go Green?

Will Big Oil Use High Oil Prices To Go Green?

Big Oil has known that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Administration To Resume Oil Leasing On Federal Land

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 25, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Oil and gas leasing on U.S. federal lands will resume later this year, sources from the Biden administration have said, according to court documents cited by Reuters.

The White House said in January that it would review existing oil and gas leasing regulations to see if there was space for changes in them. While the review lasted, new oil and gas leasing would be suspended.

The news caused an immediate and negative reaction from states that draw in tens of millions in revenues from oil and gas production royalties. A group of such states earlier this year sued the administration, and in June, a Louisiana federal judge issued a preliminary injunction that effectively removed the ban. 

The lawsuit argued that the ban would result in GDP losses of $33.5 billion during President Biden's first term and another $8.8 billion in conservation funding.

In July, Republican Senators accused the Department of the Interior of dragging its feet on restarting oil and gas leasing. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland responded by saying the department was evaluating its options. Earlier, following the court ruling, the department had said it would comply with it.

The administration responded by filing an appeal against the injunction with the Department of the Interior, saying, "The appeal of the preliminary injunction is important and necessary. Together, federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing programs are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions and growing climate and community impacts."

"Yet the current programs fail to adequately incorporate consideration of climate impacts into leasing decisions or reflect the social costs of greenhouse gas emissions including, for example, in royalty rates," the department also said earlier this month.

Now, according to a briefing seen by Reuters, the Interior Department plans to hold a lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico in October or November. Preparations for the tender should take until the end of this month.

Interior has "expended significant agency resources, including many hundreds of employee-hours, preparing to hold oil and gas lease sales," the department said in the brief.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asia’s Appetite For U.S. Sour Crude Grows Amid Falling Prices

Next Post

Enbridge Scores Major Pipeline Victory

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com