Belarusian President Threatens To Halt Transit Of Energy Products From Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 65.43 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 68.70 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.254 -0.313 -6.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.070 +0.010 +0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.944 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 64.28 -2.17 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.944 +0.004 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.69 -3.53 -4.69%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.87 -4.58 -5.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.42 -3.61 -5.15%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.61 -4.04 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.55 -3.69 -4.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.49 -2.58 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.68 -1.27 -2.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 65.18 -3.77 -5.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 66.58 -3.77 -5.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.18 -2.77 -4.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.18 -3.77 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 56.68 -2.27 -3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.25 -4.00 -6.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.41 -7.96 -9.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.13 -3.77 -5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -3.75 -6.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.92 -3.77 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 day Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 3 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 14 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 21 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 10 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 5 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 1 day "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.

Breaking News:

Belarusian President Threatens To Halt Transit Of Energy Products From Russia

OPEC+ Under Pressure As Oil Prices Plunge Again

OPEC+ Under Pressure As Oil Prices Plunge Again

All eyes are now on…

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

OPEC is reportedly reconsidering its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Belarusian President Threatens To Halt Transit Of Energy Products From Russia

By ZeroHedge - Dec 01, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

As if the energy sector needed any more volatility than it's already experiencing, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has thrown his hat in the ring by commenting this week that he could shut down transit of energy products if Poland closes its border with his country.

The border is currently turning into a point of contention between the European Union and Lukashenko. Thousands of migrants are stuck in the middle of the border and at least 11 have died, according to the Wall Street Journal. The migrants are seeking refuge and to move further into Europe. The EU has blamed Lukashenko for using the migrants as "pawns", while Lukashenko attests that something should be done about the humanitarian crisis. 

Lukashenko has now escalated tensions over the crisis by indicating he is "serious" about halting energy products from Russia.

“You should think about how you will buy fuels from Russia,” he said in an interview this week, according to Bloomberg. 

“Listen, when I’m being strangled by the Poles or whoever, will I look at some contracts? Come on, what are you talking about?” he continued. 

Map: CNN

The WSJ wrote about the crisis:

Belarus and Poland are on the front lines of a geopolitical standoff between Russia, Belarus’s closest ally, and the West. Poland says Belarus is using thousands of migrants camped on its border in a new type of war aimed at provoking clashes and sowing division among EU member states. The Belarusian military has tried to tear down the spools of barbed wire that Poland has used to fence off the border, according to the Polish Border Guard, which has also accused Belarus of equipping migrants with tear gas.

Wedged between EU nations and Russia, Belarus has long been known as “Europe’s last dictatorship,” whose leader for the last quarter century, Mr. Lukashenko, held a firm grip on social and political life. Mass protests broke out in 2020, prompting security forces to crack down and leading Europe to respond with sanctions.

Now the tensions between Europe and Belarus are exploding as thousands of people from Iraq, Syria and other poor and war-torn countries try to cross from Belarus into Poland, their first step into the EU.

As we noted earlier this morning, Lukashenko has also (again) announced his country stands ready to host nuclear weapons provided by Russia on its territory. "We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko told Russia's RIA news agency in an interview published Tuesday.

Lukashenko held it out as the necessary response in the scenario where NATO would deploy nuclear systems to neighboring Poland. The Belarusian president said he will soon propose this plan to Putin.

In the interview he had been asked to respond to recent comments of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who provoked anger out of Moscow by suggesting the Western military alliance could eventually see its nukes deployed to Eastern European partners.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE’s Oil Giant ADNOC To Invest $127 Billion Through 2026

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil By June 2022
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com