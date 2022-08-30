Beijing-Backed Hackers Launch Cyberattacks On Energy Projects In South China Sea

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.99 -6.02 -6.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 97.97 -7.12 -6.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 103.9 -0.85 -0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.061 -0.275 -2.95%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.678 -0.199 -6.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 95.11 +3.45 +3.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.678 -0.199 -6.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 99.98 +0.52 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 1 day 101.6 +1.77 +1.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 76.23 +3.65 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 82.91 +3.95 +5.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 99.16 +3.95 +4.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 97.41 +3.95 +4.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 95.31 +3.95 +4.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 94.56 +3.95 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 98.11 +3.95 +4.19%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 92.76 +3.95 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 87.25 +4.25 +5.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

Russia Claims Sanctions Are Preventing Gas Supply To Europe

Make Or Break Time For The Iran Nuclear Deal

Make Or Break Time For The Iran Nuclear Deal

The Iran nuclear deal is…

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Crude soared on Tuesday morning…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Beijing-Backed Hackers Launch Cyberattacks On Energy Projects In South China Sea

By City A.M - Aug 30, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The Chinese government is using state-backed hackers to launch cyberattacks against energy projects in the South China Sea, according to new research from cybersecurity firm Proofpoint and consulting firm PwC.

Hacking group Red Ladon, also known as TA423, is using a simple phishing scam to attack politically significant targets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, including defense contractors, infrastructure companies, and law firms involved in diplomatic disputes.

The scam sees victims lured in by fake news websites that infect targets’ computers with malicious software, called ScanBox, that lets hackers gather information for reconnaissance purposes.

The ScanBox software, which has been used in the past to spy on Tibetan campaign groups, gives hackers information about potential security flaws in their target’s systems.  

From April to June 2022, Red Ladon used emails pretending to be Australian news outlets to target manufacturers and infrastructure companies involved in maintaining a wind farm in the South China Sea, the PwC and Proofpoint research shows.

Red Ladon has used similar tactics to attack Malaysian companies working on the Kasawari Gas Project, in the South China sea, and a European manufacturer of heavy equipment used on offshore wind farms in the straits of Taiwan.

The report comes after Lloyd’s of London this month said insurers should exclude coverage for state-backed cyberattacks from their standard cyber-insurance policies, due to the financial risks such policies could pose to the insurance marketplace’s stability.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japanese Firm Signs New LNG Deal With Russia’s Sakhalin-2 

Next Post

EU Looks To Intervene In Energy Market Amid Skyrocketing Prices

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com