Barclays: Shipping Rates Could Dip Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 80.14 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 85.79 -0.60 -0.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.17 +0.27 +0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.405 -0.109 -4.34%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.531 +0.027 +1.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.531 +0.027 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 441 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.25 +1.66 +2.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.63 +1.66 +2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 5 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 5 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Barclays: Shipping Rates Could Dip Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Can Russia Afford To Keep Funding Its Space Program?

Can Russia Afford To Keep Funding Its Space Program?

Russia’s space program is suffering…

OPEC+ Has No Plans To React To Russia’s Surprise Production Cut

OPEC+ Has No Plans To React To Russia’s Surprise Production Cut

OPEC+ currently has no plans…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Barclays: Shipping Rates Could Dip Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Alex Kimani - Feb 13, 2023, 4:30 PM CST

After enjoying record rates and profits over the past few years mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation and massive supply chain disruptions, the shipping industry could be in for a sharp downturn with Barclays warning that shipping rates could fall below pre-pandemic levels. 

Last year, we saw freight rates for commodity shipping and supertankers surge to new records as traders were vying to get in on a highly profitable widening of the difference between spot prices and futures prices following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Freight rates for very large crude-oil carriers (VLCC) along the Middle East Gulf to China route reached as high as $180,000 a day while VLCC time charter rates for floating storage jumped to as much as $120,000 per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

But easing inflation and alleviated supply chain logjams have led to rates being cut by half from around September though they still remain elevated above pre-pandemic levels, “The unprecedented pandemic-led boom in freight rates has peaked,” Jonathan Roach, a container shipping analyst at London-based Braemar, wrote in a report

Meanwhile, rates for very large ships capable of hauling 2 million barrels of crude fell more than 60% in a matter of weeks after OPEC+ cut production and reduced releases from U.S. reserves lowered seaborne volumes. Barclays is now warning that rates could slide further to levels last seen before the pandemic hit in late 2019.

Consequently, the outlook is now murkier for erstwhile high-flying shipping and tanker companies. Last year, commodity shipping stocks--but not container stocks--such as Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK), dry bulk carrier owners Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK), Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier owner Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) all soared into double-and triple-digit returns alongside tanker stocks such as Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT), Euronav (NYSE: EURN) and International Seaways (NYSE: INSW).

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Chechnya’s Kadyrov: Russia Will Conquer Kyiv By Year-End

Next Post

Chechnya’s Kadyrov: Russia Will Conquer Kyiv By Year-End

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com