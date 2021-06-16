Banks Want Climate Goals For Lending Money To Commodity Traders

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.19 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.38 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.248 +0.008 +0.25%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.103 -0.009 -0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.157 -0.014 -0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.26 +0.60 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 71.62 +1.19 +1.69%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.157 -0.014 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.86 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.66 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.15 +0.52 +0.76%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 74.03 +1.05 +1.44%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.95 +0.82 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.26 +0.60 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.26 +0.60 +0.83%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.39 +0.51 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.42 +1.15 +2.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.62 +1.24 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 71.12 +1.24 +1.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.52 +1.24 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 67.57 +1.24 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 65.12 +1.24 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 65.12 +1.24 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 67.47 +1.24 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 70.37 +1.24 +1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 65.02 +1.24 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +1.25 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.50 +1.25 +2.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 72.67 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.07 +1.21 +1.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.02 +1.21 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.02 +1.21 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.32 +0.44 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 7 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 11 mins Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 7 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

Banks Want Climate Goals For Lending Money To Commodity Traders

Libya’s Oil Production Drops By 200,000 Bpd

Libya’s Oil Production Drops By 200,000 Bpd

Libya’s crude oil production has…

EIA: Brent Oil To Average $68 In Q3 2021

EIA: Brent Oil To Average $68 In Q3 2021

Brent Crude prices are expected…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Banks Want Climate Goals For Lending Money To Commodity Traders

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 16, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria have become top of the agenda for bank loans to commodity traders, as lenders increasingly demand to see climate goals when they consider extending credits to oil trading houses, the heads of finance at some of the world’s largest traders said on Wednesday.

Muriel Schwab, group chief financial officer at trader Gunvor, told the FT Commodities Global Summit that banks are creating ESG and sustainability teams and those are shaping up to be a new form of compliance of the future.

“We see banks that clearly have decided they will no longer support commodity traders or corporates that do not have a clear path and a clear ambition around the energy transition,” Schwab said at the summit, as carried by Bloomberg.

Gunvor has “shifted trading towards transitional commodities,” Schwab added, as Financial Times Energy Editor David Sheppard reports.

Tying loans to sustainability targets is the latest trend among energy companies and traders as investors demand climate goals and commitment for emissions reductions.

Trafigura, for example, one of the largest independent oil traders in the world, closed earlier this year the refinancing and extension of its US$5.5 billion European multi-currency syndicated revolving credit facility, which was its first sustainability-linked loan structure. This new sustainability-linked loan structure includes three KPIs to be tested annually and verified by a third-party expert. These indicators include cutting operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2), responsible sourcing of metals, and growing Trafigura’s renewable power portfolio. 

“It demonstrates our focus on ESG and commitment to continue our strong progress in improving ESG performance across our global business,” said Christophe Salmon, Group Chief Financial Officer for Trafigura.

Energy firms in North America have also recently structured sustainability-linked loans. Two Canadian oil firms became the first North American oil companies to link their credit facilities to sustainability targets.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lundin Energy Boasts Carbon Neutral Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com