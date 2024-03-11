Bank of America Set to Expand Its Energy Transition Business

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.97 -1.04 -1.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.25 -0.83 -1.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.08 -0.38 -0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.035 -1.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.528 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Mars US 129 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.528 +0.001 +0.03%

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.68 +0.96 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.90 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 832 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.88 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.96 -0.52 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 285 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 62.16 -0.92 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.16 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.41 -0.92 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.21 -0.92 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.51 -0.92 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.51 -0.92 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.51 -0.92 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 80.16 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.31 -0.92 -1.26%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.16 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.26 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.80 -0.20 -0.24%

All Charts
Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise for the Second Consecutive Week

Oil Inches Higher on Fuel Inventory Draws

Crude prices inched higher on…

Kyrgyzstan Eyes Uranium Mining Restart and New Nuclear Power Plant

Kyrgyzstan Eyes Uranium Mining Restart and New Nuclear Power Plant

Kyrgyzstan, after banning uranium mining…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Bank of America Set to Expand Its Energy Transition Business

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 11, 2024, 8:06 AM CDT

Bank of America is looking to expand its business related to the energy transition, boosting carbon trading, and power and natural gas markets trading, senior executives have told Bloomberg.

Banks in the United States and Europe are looking to boost exposure to trading products and financing projects that are deemed of key importance to the energy transition.

Bank of America (BofA) will hire people for trading roles as client demand for energy transition-related products is rising.

The U.S. banking giant is already expanding its exposure to power and natural gas markets and in trading of environmental products, George Cultraro, Global Commodities Head at Bank of America, told Bloomberg.

Gas is also seen as a “transition fuel” by BofA and the bank is betting on gas trading, too, according to Brett Orlando, Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities Transition at Bank of America.

There is also “significant growth in compliance market trading, particularly in the EU,” with the carbon pricing and the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), Orlando told Bloomberg.

Moreover, BofA’s institutional clients are also increasingly interested in index trading products that include key battery metal commodities, the executive noted.  

Major banks are also financing various decarbonization projects and initiatives with the so-called ‘transition finance’.

Last month, UK banking giant Barclays signaled it is looking to avoid claims of greenwashing with a new set of guidelines about what ‘transition finance’ is and how its new transition finance team should apply it.

In February, Barclays revised its Climate Change Statement saying that it would no longer provide project finance, or other direct finance to energy clients for upstream oil and gas expansion projects or related infrastructure.

The bank will also impose restrictions for new energy clients engaged in expansion of oil and gas, as well as restrictions on non-diversified energy clients engaged in long lead expansion. Barclays is putting additional restrictions on unconventional oil and gas, including Amazon and extra heavy oil.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

