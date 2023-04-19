Baker Hughes Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.72 -2.14 -2.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.62 -2.15 -2.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.52 -1.62 -1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.233 -0.133 -5.62%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.684 -0.067 -2.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.06 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.684 -0.067 -2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.72 -1.27 -1.49%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.48 -1.17 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.60 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 505 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.95 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.25 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.65 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.40 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.75 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 13 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 14 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Production Hits 1.2 Million Bpd

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decisions…

G7 Ministers Decide Natural Gas Investment Is Still Necessary

G7 Ministers Decide Natural Gas Investment Is Still Necessary

At the last G7 meeting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Baker Hughes Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2023, 7:46 AM CDT

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) on Wednesday reported adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates, reiterating a view in the oilfield services industry that the current oil and gas spending cycle could last for years.

Baker Hughes, the first of the top three oilfield services to report Q1 earnings, said today that its adjusted diluted earnings per share stood at $0.28, down by 25% on the quarter, but an increase of 85% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The past quarter’s EPS beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.26 compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

After the results were released, Baker Hughes’ shares rose by nearly 2% in pre-market trade in New York on Wednesday.

The company’s North American revenues jumped by 20% year-over-year, while international revenues rose by 18% in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total revenue increased by 18% annually to $5.7 billion, while orders rose by 12% year-over-year to $7.6 billion for Q1 2023.

“We continue to believe that the current environment remains unique, with a spending cycle that is more durable and less sensitive to commodity price swings, relative to prior cycles,” Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“Another notable characteristic of this cycle is the continued shift towards the development of natural gas and LNG. As the world increasingly recognizes the crucial role natural gas will play in the energy transition, serving as both a transition and destination fuel, the case for a multi-decade growth opportunity in gas is steadily improving as both a transition and destination fuel,” Simonelli added.

Despite fears of recessions and a potential hit to oil demand later this year, Baker Hughes continues to express optimistic views about oil demand and the oil cycle. The outlook from today reaffirmed the forecasts of the major oilfield companies from early this year that the upcycle could be a multi-year feature in the oilfield services sector, thanks to improving pricing and tight equipment and service capacity in certain markets. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

British Intelligence: Russian Hackers Are Targeting Western Infrastructure

Next Post

Libya’s Oil Production Hits 1.2 Million Bpd

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com