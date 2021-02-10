Bacanora Lithium Starts Work At Flagship Project In Mexico

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter
|WTI Crude •10 mins
|58.23
|-0.45
|-0.77%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|60.99
|-0.48
|-0.78%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.985
|+0.074
|+2.54%
|Mars US •1 hour
|59.18
|+0.47
|+0.80%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|60.28
|+0.70
|+1.17%
|Urals •50 days
|42.22
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|60.34
|+0.59
|+0.99%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|60.34
|+0.59
|+0.99%
|Bonny Light • 19 hours
|60.52
|+0.63
|+1.05%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|56.84
|+0.53
|+0.94%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|2.985
|+0.074
|+2.54%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •19 hours
|60.33
|-0.11
|-0.18%
|Murban •19 hours
|60.59
|-0.25
|-0.41%
|Iran Heavy •19 hours
|57.50
|+0.38
|+0.67%
|Basra Light •19 hours
|62.21
|+0.39
|+0.63%
|Saharan Blend •19 hours
|61.34
|+0.75
|+1.24%
|Bonny Light •19 hours
|60.52
|+0.63
|+1.05%
|Bonny Light • 19 hours
|60.52
|+0.63
|+1.05%
|Girassol • 19 hours
|61.59
|+0.87
|+1.43%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|60.28
|+0.70
|+1.17%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •19 hours
|47.22
|+0.13
|+0.28%
|Western Canadian Select •1 hour
|47.41
|+0.99
|+2.13%
|Canadian Condensate •18 hours
|57.36
|+0.39
|+0.68%
|Premium Synthetic •18 hours
|58.76
|+0.39
|+0.67%
|Sweet Crude •1 hour
|54.26
|+0.29
|+0.54%
|Peace Sour •1 hour
|52.86
|+0.39
|+0.74%
|Peace Sour • 1 hour
|52.86
|+0.39
|+0.74%
|Light Sour Blend • 1 hour
|55.06
|+0.34
|+0.62%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 hour
|56.11
|+0.29
|+0.52%
|Central Alberta • 1 hour
|53.16
|+0.34
|+0.64%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|60.34
|+0.59
|+0.99%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •19 hours
|55.25
|+0.25
|+0.45%
|Giddings •19 hours
|49.00
|+0.25
|+0.51%
|ANS West Coast •6 days
|59.57
|+0.44
|+0.74%
|West Texas Sour •19 hours
|52.63
|+0.32
|+0.61%
|Eagle Ford •19 hours
|56.58
|+0.32
|+0.57%
|Eagle Ford • 19 hours
|56.58
|+0.32
|+0.57%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 19 hours
|55.25
|+0.25
|+0.45%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|48.50
|+0.25
|+0.52%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|64.75
|+0.39
|+0.61%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
Bitcoin has climbed to a…
Iran is claiming that it…
Exploration and development company Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) said on Wednesday it had begun initial site activities at its flagship Sonora lithium project in Mexico.
The company is developing the mine with strategic partner Ganfeng Lithium, which recently increased its stake in the Mexican project from 22.5% to 50%, injecting $65 million into Bacanora’s coffers.
Production of battery grade lithium, the company said, is scheduled for 2023, with output estimated at 35,000 tonnes of lithium per year.
Bacanora said the construction team is focusing on preparatory work required to upgrade the main access road to the site. This will allow heavy equipment to start the bulk site earthworks later in the year.
The company has launched a tender program that aims to use local construction and engineering groups from the surrounding Sonora region.
Bacanora said it has also engaged an ecological services company based in Sonora to begin initial site works. These activities will involve the rescue and removal of surface vegetation and topsoil in the area where the processing plant will be built.
The excavated material will be stockpiled at a location adjacent to the plant site and will be stored in a manner that allows Bacanora to incorporate it into the future project rehabilitation schedule, the company said.
Lithium prices have soared in recent weeks, particularly in China, on the back of heavy demand for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and tight battery-grade lithium carbonate spot supply.
The uptrend has expanded into Europe, the United States and the seaborne Asia market.
Producers have said they expect the price trend to continue after the Chinese New Year holiday, which officially ends on February 17.
Bacanora has said it expects lithium demand to grow by 800% by 2030, thanks to increased electric vehicles (EV) demand.
By Mining.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…