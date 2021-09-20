BP’s Renewable Projects Continue To Post Losses

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 70.40 -1.57 -2.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.98 -1.36 -1.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.956 -0.149 -2.92%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.160 -0.049 -2.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 -0.057 -2.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.79 -0.70 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.79 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 73.50 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 71.07 -0.69 -0.96%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 -0.057 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 72.74 -0.23 -0.32%
Graph up Murban 4 days 74.12 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 69.53 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 74.47 -0.30 -0.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 74.50 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 73.50 -0.10 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 73.50 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 4 days 74.12 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.14 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.77 -0.55 -0.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 70.82 -0.55 -0.77%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 72.22 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.92 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 67.32 -0.55 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.32 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.67 -0.55 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 70.42 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.42 -0.55 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.79 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.50 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.77 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.92 -0.64 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.50 -1.37 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.50 -1.37 -1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.50 -0.50 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.41 -0.64 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 30 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 54 mins Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 2 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 2 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 23 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 10 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 14 hours Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  • 3 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 3 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

European Gas Prices Soar 10% As Russia Refuses To Open The Taps

How To Buy Discount Gold As Inflation Soars

How To Buy Discount Gold As Inflation Soars

Rising oil prices historically means…

The U.S. Is Set To Break Another Solar Record Despite Rising Costs

The U.S. Is Set To Break Another Solar Record Despite Rising Costs

The U.S. is on course…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

BP’s Renewable Projects Continue To Post Losses

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 20, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

BP is still losing money from its renewable energy ventures, while it is selling stakes in oil and gas developments. The UK-based supermajor’s current pace of moving into clean energy could be too fast and leave it with lower profits from oil until the renewable business starts generating profits, Reuters’ reporter Ron Bousso notes in a special report.

BP was one of the first European majors to pledge to become a net-zero energy business by 2050 or sooner, a week after Bernard Looney took over from Bob Dudley as BP’s chief executive officer.

Some current and former BP executives who spoke to Reuters expressed concern that the UK supermajor’s plan to move toward renewables and providing charging points for electric mobility could be too fast.  

BP’s alternative energy ventures, such as solar energy firm Lightsource and EV charging point developer bp pulse, have been losing money in recent years, according to financial filings with the UK’s corporate registry Companies House reviewed by Reuters.

In contrast, the oil and gas business continues to generate profits, especially with the oil price rise this year compared to the industry crisis of 2020, when all international majors reported losses or significantly reduced profits.

The concern with some analysts and executives, according to Reuters, is that by divesting oil and gas assets and pledging to cut oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030 through active portfolio management and no exploration in new countries, BP may not be ready to lose the profits from fossil fuel while waiting for renewables to start making money.

BP is “strictly disciplined” about when and where to invest in renewable energy projects, spokesman David Nicholas told Reuters. BP is actually picking its investment in renewable energy based on whether they meet set financial criteria and allow the company to achieve its profit targets, Nicholas said.

Earlier this year, BP sold 20 percent of its 60-percent stake in a gas block in Oman to Thailand’s national oil company for US$2.6 billion as part of its plan to receive US$25 billion in divestment proceeds by 2025.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya’s No.1 Oil Man Sanalla Returns To Post After Suspension

Next Post

Ford Doubles Production Capacity For Electric F-150 Pickup Truck

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure

 Alt text

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com