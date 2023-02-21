BHP Takes $3.1 Billion Hit Due To China’s Pandemic Restrictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 76.55 +0.21 +0.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.15 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.064 -0.211 -9.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.431 +0.023 +0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 4 days 75.14 -1.85 -2.40%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.431 +0.023 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.46 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.43 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.90 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 449 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.61 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.78 +0.68 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +0.29 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 59.30 -2.71 -4.37%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.30 -2.19 -3.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.70 -2.19 -2.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.95 -2.19 -2.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.10 -2.19 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.80 -2.19 -3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.80 -2.19 -3.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.10 -2.19 -2.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.05 -2.19 -2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.40 -2.19 -3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 66.50 -2.25 -3.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 68.87 -2.15 -3.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 13 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 13 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Turkish Steel Mills Halt Operations To Assess Earthquake Damage

Alberta Is Fighting To Send Its Oil Abroad

Alberta Is Fighting To Send Its Oil Abroad

Alberta has been struggling to…

China’s Crude Oil Imports Expected To Hit A Record High In 2023

China’s Crude Oil Imports Expected To Hit A Record High In 2023

The Chinese reopening and new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

BHP Takes $3.1 Billion Hit Due To China’s Pandemic Restrictions

By City A.M - Feb 21, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

The world’s largest mining company BHP Group (BHP) has suffered a heavy decline in profits, following a dip in iron ore prices and heavy pandemic restrictions in China last year – its biggest customers.

BHP reported a 32 percent fall in half-year profits – recording underlying earnings of £5.5bn ($6.6bn), down from £8.1bn ($9.7bn) a year earlier – as China’s strict zero-COVID-19 policy curtailed economic activity and dented demand.

This weighed down iron ore prices, while miners grappled with surging costs and a tight labour market in Australia.

Iron ore typically accounts for more than half of BHP’s earnings, but prices were 25 percent lower year-on-year during the second half of 2022.

Prices have since recovered in line with rebounding demand in China, but the upturn last November was too late to ease the pressure on BHP’s profits last year.

Meanwhile, Aussie firm confirmed that inflation added $1bn to its costs through factors such as higher diesel prices, which were up 70 percent.

The company also revealed that revenue fell 16 percent to $25.7bn and pre-tax profit was down 30 percent to $10.2bn during the six months to December 31 compared with the same period a year before.

BHP has slashed its dividend 40 percent from $1.50 per share to 90 cents, as shares in the company fell 2.8 percent after the headline results, dropping to their lowest levels since early January.

Nevertheless, the hefty $4.6bn payout was the fifth-highest half-yearly dividend in its 138-year history.

Iron ore prices have recovered from last year’s dips but remain below the peaks in demand (Source: Markets Insider)

BHP bullish over Chinese demand

BHP warned aggressive global interest rate hikes during 2022 would slow growth sharply across developed Western economies.

However, after a difficult first-half, the miner pointed China as a “source of stability” for commodity demand.

The miner’s confidence in China’s economy was strengthened by new loans, resurgent house prices for its burgeoning housing sector, and strong business sentiment surveys.

Chief executive Mike Henry said: “We are positive about the demand outlook in the second half of 2023 and into 2024, with strengthening activity in China on the back of recent policy decisions the major driver.

“We expect domestic demand in China and India to provide stabilising counterweights to the ongoing slowdown in global trade and in the economies of the US, Japan and Europe. The long-term outlook for our commodities remains strong given population growth, rising living standards and the metals intensity of the energy transition, including for steel making raw materials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BHP has also brought forward first production at its massive Jansen potash project in Canada to late 2026 from 2027.

It also announced it decided to put up for sale their Daunia and Blackwater coal mines, two of their seven metallurgical coal mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

The decision was made alongside joint venture partner Mitsubishi Development, while BHP has threatened not to invest in Queensland after the state hiked its coal royalties to the highest rate in the world.

BHP’s headline results – reflecting a downturn in performance amid reduced demand last year (Source: BHP)

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

United Airlines Launches Fund To Support Sustainable Fuel Start-Ups

Next Post

Norway’s Oil Production Dropped In January

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com