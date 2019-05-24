BC Has No Power To Regulate Crude Flowing Through Trans Mountain

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 5 hours 58.63 +0.72 +1.24%
Brent Crude 6 hours 67.47 +0.97 +1.46%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.611 +0.019 +0.73%
Mars US 6 hours 63.73 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 23 hours 66.14 -0.64 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.611 +0.019 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 66.74 -2.59 -3.74%
Murban 23 hours 68.47 -1.74 -2.48%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 60.57 -0.16 -0.26%
Basra Light 23 hours 69.03 +0.88 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 68.45 +0.32 +0.47%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 23 hours 68.41 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 7 hours 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 7 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Peace Sour 7 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 7 hours 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 52.58 +0.72 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 14 hours Old - New Kim: Nuclear Negotiations With U. S. Will Never Resume Unless Washington Changes Its Position
  • 1 hour IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 11 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 14 hours India After Elections: Economy And Hindu Are The First Modi’s Challenges
  • 7 hours Theresa May to Step Down
  • 6 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 12 mins Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 2 mins Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 10 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 3 hours IRAN makes threats, rattles sabre . . . . U.S. makes threats, rattles sabre . . . . IRAQ steps up and plays the mediator. THIS ALLOWS BOTH SIDES TO "SAVE FACE". Then serious negotiations start.
  • 227 days Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 13 hours Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China
  • 8 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry

Breaking News:

BC Has No Power To Regulate Crude Flowing Through Trans Mountain

Canada’s Oil Hotspot Considers Going Nuclear

Canada’s Oil Hotspot Considers Going Nuclear

In the wake of a…

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

The the number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

BC Has No Power To Regulate Crude Flowing Through Trans Mountain

By Julianne Geiger - May 24, 2019, 8:00 PM CDT Trans Mountain pipeline

The Trans Mountain oil pipeline was handed a win on Friday when a British Columbia court ruled that the provincial government could not legally restrict crude oil flowing through it, according to the Court of Appeal for British Columbia website.

While Trans Mountain still faces an uphill battle in a climate that is cooling to crude pipelines, Friday’s win is good news for the project and good news for the Canadian government, who purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline last year when it became clear that Trans Mountain had stalled and needed a push. The push, in that the government purchased the project, proved insufficient to definitively move the project along.

Instead, the project has languished in pipeline purgatory as Canada’s federal government, BC, Alberta, indigenous groups, and environmentalists continue to wage war over the controversial project.

Trans Mountain is a crucial oil project for Canada and is expected to almost triple the amount of oil flowing from Alberta to the coast in British Columbia. Canada, which has struggled to get its oil to market thanks to takeaway capacity constraints, has seen the price of its benchmark, Western Canadian Select, trade at a steep discount to WTI, prompting mandatory production cuts to keep the prices higher.

Today’s ruling by the BC court definitely put the Trans Mountain pipeline under federal jurisdiction. In its judgement, the summary read:

“On a constitutional reference by the Province of British Columbia, the Court opined that it is not within the authority of the Legislature to enact a proposed amendment to the Environmental Management Act. The amendment was targeted legislation that in pith and substance relates to the regulation of an interprovincial (or “federal”) undertaking — the expanded interprovincial pipeline of Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC and Trans Mountain Pipeline L.P. which is intended to carry ‘heavy oil’ from Alberta to tidewater. The amendment thus lies beyond provincial jurisdiction.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

The UK Needs To Double Its Charging Points To Support EV Adoption

Next Post

The UK Needs To Double Its Charging Points To Support EV Adoption

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

New Models Suggest Much Faster Global Warming
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com