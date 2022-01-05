Average Oil Price In 2021 Was The Highest In Past Three Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.16 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.13 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.849 +0.132 +3.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.428 +0.019 +0.77%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.272 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.10 +1.11 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.10 +1.11 +1.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.63 +1.93 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 76.99 +2.41 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.272 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.51 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.99 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.14 +1.77 +2.41%
Graph down Basra Light 37 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.07 +1.96 +2.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.63 +1.93 +2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.63 +1.93 +2.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.60 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.54 +2.96 +4.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 64.84 +0.91 +1.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 75.99 +0.91 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.39 +0.91 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.49 +0.91 +1.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 70.49 +0.91 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 70.49 +0.91 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 73.49 +0.91 +1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 75.49 +0.91 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.99 +0.91 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.10 +1.11 +1.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.00 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.00 +1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.35 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.94 +0.91 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.89 +0.91 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.89 +0.91 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +1.00 +1.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.48 +0.41 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

India Looks To Attract Investors With New Steel Scheme

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

A perfect storm of short-sighted…

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

Climate activists are once again…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Average Oil Price In 2021 Was The Highest In Past Three Years

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 05, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

A faster increase in global oil demand than growth in supply led to oil prices jumping last year, with the average Brent Crude price at $71 per barrel—the highest of the past three years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Rising vaccination rates, reopening economies, and the lifting of mass lockdowns resulted in oil demand outpacing supply last year, pushing oil prices from as low as $50 a barrel at the start of 2021 to an annual high of $86 at the end of October, the EIA notes.

Brent Crude prices have retreated since late October, to end 2021 at $78 a barrel. The international benchmark traded at over $79 early on Tuesday, just as the OPEC+ group started its monthly meeting to decide on oil supply for February. The alliance was widely expected to continue easing the cuts by another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) next month.

OPEC+ and its policy to restrict supply until demand starts to recover from the 2020 pandemic hit were the key reasons for muted supply response to the growing global oil demand in 2021, the EIA says.

Supply from the United States was also lower than before the pandemic due to the continued restraint in investment in new well drilling by U.S. producers, the Texas Freeze in February, and the hurricane-related shut-ins in August and September, the EIA noted.

U.S. crude oil production is expected to have dropped by 100,000 bpd in 2021 compared to 2020 and by 1.1 million bpd compared to the record output in 2019, according to estimates in the administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) from December.

Lower supply growth compared to the rise in demand led to large inventory drawdowns globally between February and December 2021, contributing to higher oil prices.

According to the EIA, petroleum inventories dropped by 469 million barrels globally in 2021, which was likely the largest annual inventory withdrawal since 2007.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Clashes In Kazakhstan Over High Fuel Prices Continue

Next Post

India Looks To Attract Investors With New Steel Scheme

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant
Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com