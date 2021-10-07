Auto Sales Are Drying Up As Semiconductor Shortage Worsens

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.83 +0.53 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 81.95 +0.87 +1.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.758 +0.081 +1.43%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.471 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.344 +0.010 +0.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.65 +0.22 +0.27%
Chart Mars US 26 mins 76.40 -1.03 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.344 +0.010 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.20 +0.82 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.33 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.39 -2.00 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 79.76 -1.33 -1.64%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.22 -1.79 -2.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.19 -1.62 -1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.65 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 64.85 +0.80 +1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 64.78 -1.65 -2.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 76.43 -1.50 -1.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.83 -1.50 -1.89%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 75.53 -1.40 -1.82%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 73.18 -1.65 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 73.18 -1.65 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 75.33 -1.60 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 76.73 -2.05 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 73.33 -1.70 -2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.91 +1.42 +1.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 72.25 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.50 -2.17%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.37 -1.50 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 22 hours Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 14 hours Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 23 hours This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 21 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 1 day Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

Even The World’s Top LNG Exporter Thinks Natural Gas Prices Are Too High

Why OPEC Didn’t Boost Production By 800,000 Bpd

Why OPEC Didn’t Boost Production By 800,000 Bpd

Concern that demand for oil…

China Can’t Keep Up With Surging Energy Demand

China Can’t Keep Up With Surging Energy Demand

Between its efforts to meet…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Auto Sales Are Drying Up As Semiconductor Shortage Worsens

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 07, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

The Automotive Monthly Metals Index (MMI) held flat for this month’s reading, as U.S. auto sales slumped in Q3.

US auto sales slip in Q3

General Motors reported its third-quarter sales fell from 665,192 vehicles in Q3 2020 to 446,997 vehicles in Q3 2021, a 32.8% drop.

The automaker cited semiconductor supply chain disruptions and “historically low inventories.”

“During the quarter, GM provided an update for investors that its wholesale volumes in North America in the second half of 2021 would be down about 200,000 units from the first half, largely because of supply chain disruptions in Malaysia caused by COVID-19, with most of the impact occurring during the third quarter,” the automaker said. “GM’s financial outlook is still expected to be within the calendar year guidance range previously provided as the company continues to develop solutions to mitigate the impacts of the semiconductor shortage and Chevrolet Bolt EV recall.”

Meanwhile, Ford reported total sales in the U.S. fell 17.7% in September. Unlike its truck and car segments, Ford SUV sales jumped by 3.4%.

“August improvements in production and inventory paid off in September, with Ford’s retail sales up 34.3 percent over the previous month, boosting Ford’s retail share for the month to an estimated 12.9 percent – up 3.8 percentage points over August,” Ford said.

Fiat Chrysler reported MID=23">sales fell by 19% to 410,917 in Q3 2021.

“While the various supply chain issues facing our industry continue to impact available inventory, we know the demand for our vehicles is still there,” U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. “Calendar year-to-date, total sales improved 3% versus this time last year.”

In addition, Honda reported its U.S. sales fell by 10.9% to 345,914 vehicles in Q3 2021. Its September sales fell by 24.7% to 95,816 vehicles.

Chinese auto sales decline

Meanwhile, Chinese auto sales fell on a month-over-month basis for the fifth straight month in August, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported last month.

Chinese auto sales totaled 1.80 million vehicles in August, down 3.5% from the previous month. On a year-over-year basis, sales slipped by 17.8%.

Sales from January to August totaled 16.56 million vehicles, or up 13.7% year over year.

GM, GE Renewable Energy sign MoU

As we noted this morning, this week GM announced an agreement with GM Renewable Energy through which the parties will work to develop the supply chain for rare earths and other materials used in electric vehicles and renewable energy.

The parties will “evaluate opportunities to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials and magnets, copper and electrical steel used for manufacturing of electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment,” GM said.

GM said the companies will initially focus on building a vertically integrated magnet manufacturing supply chain based in Europe and North America. Furthermore, they plan to collaborate on supply chains for other materials, including copper and eSteel.

Ford announces plans for battery manufacturing campus in Kentucky

In other electrification news, Ford announced plans late last month to build a new battery manufacturing campus in Glendale, Kentucky.

The facility will produce batteries for the “next generation of electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles.”

Ford plans to invest $5.8 billion to build the BlueOvalSK Battery Park. In addition, it plans to add 5,000 jobs.

Actual metals prices and trends

The U.S. hot-dipped galvanized price rose 1.4% month over month to $2,222 per short ton as of Oct. 1. Meanwhile, the U.S. shredded scrap steel price fell 5.1% to $467 per short ton.

The LME three-month copper price fell 3.1% to $9,165 per metric ton.

The Korean 5052 aluminum coil premium over 1050 rose by 4.3% to $4.08 per kilogram

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Next Post

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

 Alt text

Is Oil Really Doomed?

 Alt text

Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com