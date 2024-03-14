Australia’s Victoria State Fast-Tracks Renewable Energy Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.46 +1.74 +2.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.54 +1.51 +1.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.82 +1.29 +1.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.706 +0.048 +2.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.687 +0.026 +0.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.67 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 132 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.687 +0.026 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.60 +1.32 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 835 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.64 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.51 +1.03 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.67 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 289 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 64.47 +2.11 +3.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 81.87 +2.16 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.12 +2.16 +2.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.72 +2.66 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 73.32 +2.16 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 80.77 +2.76 +3.54%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 72.97 +2.16 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.95 +2.16 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.05 +2.16 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +2.25 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

Australia’s Victoria State Fast-Tracks Renewable Energy Projects

Can Nuclear Power “Decarbonize” the Oil and Gas Industry?

Can Nuclear Power “Decarbonize” the Oil and Gas Industry?

The oil and gas industry…

Global Manufacturing Resurgence Set to Reshape Steel Market

Global Manufacturing Resurgence Set to Reshape Steel Market

The potential boom in manufacturing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia’s Victoria State Fast-Tracks Renewable Energy Projects

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 14, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

The Victoria state government in Australia is accelerating planning approvals for renewable energy projects to ensure clean energy capacity gets built faster and easier, Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan said on Thursday.

Under the new plan, renewable energy projects in Victoria will be eligible for an accelerated planning pathway under the Development Facilitation Program (DFP), which will treat these projects the same as other significant works.   

Since 2015, more than one in five renewable energy applications have ended up in Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), and have been stuck on a shelf not being built, the government of Victoria said.

In the new plan, all new renewable projects in Victoria will be treated as significant economic development, which makes them eligible for an accelerated pathway and remove the planning panel process and third-party appeals at VCAT. Renewable projects currently stuck in approvals will also be able to access the accelerated pathway, the government added.

The state currently has around US$59.4 billion (AUS$90 billion) worth of investment value in renewable projects in the pipeline, all of which could create 15,000 jobs.

“The current system means that important projects can be tied up for years seeking approval. It delays construction and deters investment, and instead of spinning turbines, we’re too often left spinning our wheels,” Premier Allan said in a statement.

Victoria’s Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio added,

“Victoria’s old coal fired generators are closing and the cost of fossil fuels are rising globally – and streamlining planning approvals for the cheapest form of new build power generation is so important.”

The project planning reform is “an encouraging step in supporting the state’s energy transition,” said Australia’s Clean Energy Council, the clean energy industry association.

“This isn’t a shortcut on good planning outcomes, or the high standards that renewable energy projects must and should meet, but it is a sensible reform that recognises the vital importance of renewable energy in driving down emissions and replacing ageing and polluting coal-fired power stations,” the industry body noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Fourth Russian Lukoil Exec Found Dead by Apparent Suicide

Next Post

Fourth Russian Lukoil Exec Found Dead by Apparent Suicide

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

 Alt text

Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com