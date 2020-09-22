Australia Plans US$13B Investment In Low-Emission Tech

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 39.55 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 41.72 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.840 +0.006 +0.33%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 39.80 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.49 -1.49 -3.47%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.95 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.26 -1.71 -4.39%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.840 +0.006 +0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 41.10 -0.45 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 41.52 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.74 +0.60 +1.53%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 43.68 +0.45 +1.04%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 40.70 +0.61 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 41.67 +0.67 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.49 -1.49 -3.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 27.70 +0.17 +0.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.29 -1.78 -5.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.54 -1.78 -4.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.94 -1.78 -4.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.29 -1.78 -4.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 35.24 -1.78 -4.81%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.24 -1.78 -4.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.04 -1.78 -4.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.04 -1.53 -3.87%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.19 -1.78 -4.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.25 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.00 +0.25 +0.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.82 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.55 +0.29 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.29 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.50 +0.29 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.25 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -1.75 -5.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.05 -1.80 -3.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 hour Something wicked this way comes
  • 6 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 14 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 20 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 19 hours Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 22 hours .
  • 3 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 hours Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 7 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 2 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 6 hours .
  • 3 days Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 4 days Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie

Breaking News:

Oil Holds Gains As Large Gasoline Draw Offsets Crude Build

U.S. Industrial Demand For Natural Gas Drops As Economy Slows

U.S. Industrial Demand For Natural Gas Drops As Economy Slows

The U.S. industrial sector saw…

The $60 Trillion Price Tag For A World With Net-Zero Emissions

The $60 Trillion Price Tag For A World With Net-Zero Emissions

The world can achieve net-zero…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Plans US$13B Investment In Low-Emission Tech

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 22, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Australia, the world’s top coal exporter, plans to invest over US$13 billion (18 billion Australian dollars) in low emission technologies through 2030, as it aims to deliver lower emissions, lower costs, and more jobs, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor, said on Tuesday.

The expected investment is set to drive at least US$36 billion (AUS$50 billion) of new investment over the next decade, according to government estimates.

Australia will be working to have a regional hydrogen export hub, support carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, develop energy storage, and work on cutting the costs of low-emissions steel and aluminum production.

Yet, unlike some other governments of industrialized nations, Australia is not setting any net-zero emission targets.

“Getting the technologies of the future right will support 130,000 jobs by 2030, and avoid in the order of 250 million tonnes of emissions in Australia by 2040,” Minister Taylor said in the Government’s first Low Emissions Technology Statement.

“If these technologies achieve widespread deployment globally, they will significantly reduce emissions from energy, transport, agriculture and heavy industry. These sectors account for 90 per cent of global emissions and emit 45 billion tonnes each year,” Taylor said.

Despite short-term challenges such as the coronavirus-crisis, Australia is set to become the world’s leader in the energy transition in the long term, achieving the fastest transition to an overwhelming share of renewable sources in its energy mix, data and analytics company GlobalData said last month.

Australia has a strong pipeline of solar and wind power projects set to bring investor confidence in the market, GlobalData said.

Under the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) 20-year blueprint for Australia’s power generation, by 2034-35, renewable generation may, at times, deliver 85 percent of generation. By 2040, in the step-change scenario, variable renewable energy could account for up to 94.2 percent of electricity generation.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Oil Giant Could Buy Exxon's North Sea Assets

Next Post

Oil Holds Gains As Large Gasoline Draw Offsets Crude Build

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com