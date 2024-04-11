Australia Joins the Global Subsidy Race to Promote Critical Industries

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.62 -0.59 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.93 -0.55 -0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.04 -0.49 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.879 -0.006 -0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.784 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 -1.30 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 -1.30 -1.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.784 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.31 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 863 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.65 -0.83 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.21 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 316 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 72.41 +0.98 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 88.36 +0.98 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 86.61 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 82.21 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 78.96 +0.98 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.96 +0.98 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 83.16 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 89.71 +0.98 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 79.66 +0.98 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 -1.30 -1.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.71 -1.20 -1.45%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.46 -1.20 -1.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.81 -1.20 -1.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.71 -1.20 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.71 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.71 +0.53 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

U.S. Imports of Mexican Crude Slump to Record Low

Russia Leverages Its Nuclear Expertise in Africa

Russia Leverages Its Nuclear Expertise in Africa

Despite Western sanctions, Russia is…

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley predicts a revival…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Joins the Global Subsidy Race to Promote Critical Industries

By Irina Slav - Apr 11, 2024, 4:00 AM CDT

Australia’s government has joined the United States and the European Union in a race to lure in more business from abroad, with a focus on transition-related industries such as solar power and hydrogen.

While the size of the subsidy pie has not been detailed, Reuters reports that the Future Made in Australia Act will allocate at least A$18 billion, or about $12 billion, for the effort.

“Securing jobs, attracting investment, and building prosperity has never been a polite and gentle process where every nation gets a turn - it’s always a contest, it’s always a race,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to say in a speech later today, according to a transcript of the speech published on the PM’s website.

“Being in the race does not guarantee our success – but sitting it out guarantees failure as the world moves past us,” the transcript also said, also noting that this would mean greater government participation in investments and markets in general.

"We must recognize there is a new and widespread willingness to make economic interventions on the basis of national interest and national sovereignty," the PM’s speech also said.

Australia has been struggling to keep its industrial sector in growth mode but its current government subscribes to the belief, shared by the EU and the U.S., that a massive investment in transition technologies will change that.

“Too often, government policies distort activity, create unintended consequences, and are slow to adapt as circumstances change and flaws are exposed,” the chief executive of Australia’s national employer association, Ai Group, said in comments on the news.

“Yet we are today invited to make a leap of faith that more government guidance and support is the answer to our ills. Industry will naturally view the promise of more government intervention with suspicion, if not alarm,” Innes Willox also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The World’s Coal Capacity Hit an All-Time High in 2023

Next Post

U.S. Imports of Mexican Crude Slump to Record Low

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com