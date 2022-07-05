Australia Extends Domestic Gas Security Deal Until 2030

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 99.50 -8.93 -8.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 103.0 -10.51 -9.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 103.6 -10.47 -9.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 5.523 -0.207 -3.61%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 3.329 -0.359 -9.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 4 days 104.7 +3.92 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 3.329 -0.359 -9.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 6 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 218 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 6 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 94.33 +2.67 +2.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 110.6 +2.67 +2.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 108.8 +2.67 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 106.7 +2.67 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 103.9 +2.67 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 103.9 +2.67 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 106.0 +2.67 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 109.5 +2.67 +2.50%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 104.2 +2.67 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Russia To Hit Gazprom With $20 Billion Windfall Tax

U.S. Rig Count Slips

U.S. Rig Count Slips

The number of total active…

Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

Following in the footsteps of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australia Extends Domestic Gas Security Deal Until 2030

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 05, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Australia's new government will extend the so-called domestic gas security mechanism until 2030 in a bid to ensure adequate gas supplies for the domestic market.

Argus reports that the mechanism, which was first introduced in 2017, was about to expire next year, but the Labor government that won the last elections would extend it even though it said the tool had some shortcomings.

The mechanism gives the Australian government the right to divert LNG from three offshore projects in Eastern Australia from the foreign to the domestic market to make sure it is well supplied.

"Australia remains a long-term and reliable supplier of resources and energy, and is a crucial supplier of LNG to our trading partners in north Asia," resources minister Madeleine King said, as quoted by Argus. "We remain committed to contributing to global energy security and working with international partners to address current global challenges."

Australia is currently struggling with a gas and electricity crisis resulting from a colder than usual winter and tighter global LNG supplies that have led to a surge in demand for Australian exports.

Related: New ESG Rules Are Hurting American Farmers

In addition, Quartz noted in a recent report that Australia has a shortage of regasification units, which have gone to Europe as it seeks to wean itself off Russian oil and gas, mostly betting in increased LNG imports, for which it needs to regasification facilities since it is short of LNG import terminals.

The country suffered a gas shortage back in 2017 as well, as it began producing LNG for foreign markets, which led to a surge in demand for gas from abroad. This, in turn, led to a deficit for the commodity at home.

It was as a result of that shortage in 2017 that the Australian domestic gas security mechanism was introduced in a bid to tackle the crisis.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tanker Operators Are Raking It In Sending Russian Oil To China

Next Post

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership

 Alt text

Why $5 Gasoline Won’t Cause A Recession
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com